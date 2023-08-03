Knock, Knock? Who’s there? It’s O’Donovan Rossa, and they mean business

O’Donovan Rossa 2-9

Knocknagree 0-11

BRENDAN KENNEALLY REPORTS

O’DONOVAN Rossa produced a top-class performance at Macroom when they defeated last year’s beaten finalists Knocknagree in the opening Group A game of the Bons Secours Senior A Football Championship.

It was a fine contest between two good sides and in the end it was the goal-scoring ability of the Skibbereen men that saw them take the laurels.

The first goal came in the 22nd minute when Rossas, playing against the wind blowing into the town goal, were trailing by two points, 0-5 to 0-3, and came after their own kick out. The ball was transferred from Kevin Hurley to Thomas Hegarty, who parted to Donal Óg Hodnett and the centre forward buried the ball in the corner of the Knocknagree net.

This score gave Rossas the lead for the first time and they were still in front at the halfway mark, 1-5 to 0-7.

The second goal came three minutes into the second half, Thomas Hegarty was the recipient of a super pass from Dylan Hourihane and made no mistake from close range to put his side 2-6 to 0-8 in front. Thereafter the winners were in control, if under constant challenge. Each side shared the six subsequent points equally between to leave the Skibbereen men worthy winners.

‘I am absolutely delighted,’ said the Rossas manager Gene O’Donovan, ‘and I will tell you why – we were written off by everyone and not given a chance for this match, not to mention for the county. We had a good league campaign behind us and I knew we were a good side and we showed everybody today that we are not to be written off.’

Two early points from Michael McSweeney got Knocknagree off to a good start, Dylan Hourihane scored an opening point for the Skibb side in the ninth minute. Anthony O’Connor for the Duhallow men and Kevin Davis then exchanged points from frees. David O’Connor and Jamie Dennehy scores for Knocknagree were intersected by a Rory Byrne point and it was 0-5 to 0-3 in the 21st minute.

The first Skibb goal followed a minute later, Kevin Hurley and then Thomas Hegarty progressing up the left wing and the latter placed Donal Óg Hodnett, who slipped the ball past the Knocknagree goalkeeper Patrick Doyle. Anthony O’Connor quickly levelled for Knocknagree, Davis then pointed for the Rossas, and this was repeated before the break to leave the West Cork men leading by 1-5 to 0-7.

On resumption, points were exchanged once again, and then Dylan Hourihane set up a goal opportunity for Hegarty after a strong run by Rory Byrne. The provider for the first goal was the scorer of the second to inflict serious damage on the Duhallow men.

Seán Fitzgerald added a point for the winners before Knocknagree replied with two points to cut the gap to three points by the three-quarter stage, 2-7 to 0-10.

Rossas were in control however, disciplined in defence and tight marking. Kevin Davis pointed a 47th minute free, Denis O’Connor got a point back but David Shannon’s point in the 59th minute settled the issue in the West Cork men’s favour.

Scorers

O’Donovan Rossa: K Davis 0-4 (4f); D Óg Hodnett, T Hegarty 1-0 each; D Hourihane 0-2; S Fitzgerald, R Byrne, D Shannon 0-1 each.

Knocknagree: A O’Connor 0-5 (5f); M McSweeney, D O’Connor 0-2 each; J Dennehy, D O’Connor 0-1 each.

O’Donovan Rossa: R Price; D O’Donovan, D Daly, D Hourihane; K Hurley, P Crowley, S Fitzgerald; R Byrne, J Shanahan; B Crowley, D Óg Hodnett, N Daly; T Hegarty, K Davis, D Hourihane.

Subs: E Connolly for Daly (40), D Shannon for Hegarty (46).

Knocknagree: P Doyle; D Mahoney, K Buckley, G O’Connor; D Moynihan, D O’Mahony, M Mahoney; T O’Mahoney, D O’Connor; M McSweeney, J Dennehy, E McSweeney; D O’Connor, T O’Connor, A O’Connor.

Subs: K Cronin for M McSweeney (inj, 21), N O’Connor for Dennehy (ht).

Referee: C Walsh (Nemo Rangers).