Kinsale loses level 6 of drama course after 14 years

A COUPLE who ran the renowned drama and theatre arts course at the Kinsale campus for 24 years have expressed their disappointment that the Level 6 element of the course, which had been running for 14 years has been axed.

Belinda and Ian Wild ran the course and designed the syllabus which trained students to Level 5 and 6 certifications, and also allowed students to progress to a degree course at Sunderland University after two years. Cork ETB said the level six element was cancelled due to low numbers.

Speaking to The Southern Star, Belinda said they are very disappointed with the lack of consultation from the Cork ETB about the axing of the Level 6 component of the course. ‘We were only informed at the eleventh hour on the last day of the school term. It’s a shame really that it won’t be there anymore. It has left a legacy and will be a loss to the community of Kinsale,’ said Belinda.

‘We wish them all the best with the course and we have chosen to take early retirement and going freelance and pursuing our own creative projects.’

Édain O’Donnell of West Cork Film Studios in Skibbereen said to end this aspect of the course is an ‘outrage’. She pointed out that the studio will suffer a deficit because of the quality of the students that the course has produced as they were hoping to utilise these young adults in their film crews.

‘After the acceptance letters went out to the students for the next incoming academic year, they were then informed without warning that the Level 6 course was being cut,’ said Édaín.

‘The nature of the arts, particularly for teenagers, is that it’s very important for kids who are “outside the box”. There’s a lot of neurodiverse students there and I know multiple graduates who did that course and it set them up for life.’

Édaín said West Cork Film Studios were depending on the course to populate their crew in Skibbereen due to the exceptional talent of the graduates from the course.

‘We went directly there to look for work experience and trainees because they do such a broad range of drama and it slips into film too. Students got a go at lights, costume design, and construction, so all areas of theatrical arts are applicable in film.

‘There was no warning and it was very cutting and sharp the way the Cork ETB dealt with this. Belinda and Ian, who are irreplaceable, have retired and it’s such a pity and will be a huge loss.’

She added Belinda and Ian and the students built an amphitheatre at the campus and it’s important that it is protected.

‘This was a really successful course. My younger brother did it and said the level of tutorship was 10 times better than the course he did afterwards in Dublin.’

A Cork ETB spokesperson said that it conducts a review of all courses to ensure its offering meets the needs of learners.

‘It is extremely unfortunate, and despite best efforts in terms of recruitment and marketing, that occasionally the decision has to be taken to withdraw courses,’ the spokesperson said.

The axing of the drama and theatre course comes on the back of Cork ETB confirming that the horticulture FE Level 5 course at the Skibbereen campus has also been axed.