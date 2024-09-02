KINSALE golfer Shane Kenneally can’t wait to represent his country for the first time.

The 53-year-old was selected on the Irish senior men’s golf team for the European Senior Team Championships on the prestigious Gary Player-designed BlackSeaRama course in Bulgaria, from September 3rd to 7th.

For Kenneally, who originally grew up in Skibbereen and represented Skibbereen Golf Club at juvenile level, it is an opportunity that marks a significant milestone in his journey as a golfer.

‘Excited, euphoria, just delighted,’ was Kenneally’s reaction when he heard the good news.

‘For the selection criteria, there are only two automatic picks and the other four are selections. The two automatics are from the Order of Merit, the winner and runner-up. I won the Order of Merit so I knew in the background that meant I was on the team, but you never believe it until you actually see it printed.’

This opportunity is especially significant for Shane Kenneally as it marks his debut representing Ireland in golf.

‘I spent an awful lot of my career outside of Ireland. I went to Kingston University in Surrey, England and I worked in Saudi Arabia for seven years,’ explained Kenneally who moved back to West Cork in 2016.

‘When I came home I got introduced to the senior circuit and I realised it's very competitive. The standard is very high so you have to be on your game to compete. I also realised that fitness and mobility were a big key to keeping the golf good and maybe getting on an Irish team. Then that coincided when Covid hit so during that time I really worked on the fitness side and it really helped me.’

The Kinsale golfer's achievements in the sport this year have been nothing short of impressive, winning the Order of Merit.

‘I won the Senior Men's Amateur Close in Lough Erne. I came second in the Irish Open, which would be the biggest tournament of the year here; Steven Brown, who played on the European Tour previously, pipped me. Then I was second in the strokeplay version of the Senior Irish Close in Keeling, County Down,’ he outlined.

Looking ahead to the European Championships, Kenneally is filled with anticipation and pride.

‘I'm looking forward to the experience of representing my country, walking out there for the opening ceremony under the Irish flag, wearing the Irish uniform,’ he beamed.

‘Just for the whole experience, and being part of a team, representing Ireland. I haven't even thought about the performance and the matches, but I'll try to do my best and hopefully I'll perform. We have two rounds of strokeplay as a qualifier to determine the group stages. That determines which one of the two groups of eight you qualify for, and, hopefully, we go in as one of the top qualifiers. If you don't qualify, you're into a plate competition. There's match-play then from Thursday until Saturday. Fingers crossed, we can come back with a medal.’