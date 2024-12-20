Kilmurry set up county U21B final with St Nick’s

Kilmurry 4-11

Ballinhassig 4-2

JJ HURLEY REPORTS

KILMURRY eased past Ballinhassig thanks to a clinical second-half performance in the McCarthy Group Insurance U21B football semi-final at the Bishopstown 4G pitch on Saturday.

Their reward is a county final appearance against St Nick’s this Sunday (22nd) at SuperValu Páirc Uí Chaoimh 4G, at 2pm

A game that saw Ballinhassig leading at the interval by 3-1 to 2-3 was turned on its head in the second half with a goal apiece from Joe McGinn and Sam Dineen.

Any preconceptions that the Muskery outfit were in for an easy ride was dispelled early on as Adam O’Sullivan struck for a goal in the fourth minute. The early response from Kilmurry came from Lawrence Aisling, followed by points from McGinn and Denis O’Mullane after eight minutes, before O’Sullivan played in Sean Lombard for another goal for Ballinhassig.

Rory Duggan pulled a goal back on 20 minutes as the sides drew level. A goal and a point from O’Sullivan and Sean Connolly had Ballinhassig back in front on 23 minutes but another Duggan goal had only the minimum between the sides at half time, 3-1 to 2-3.

The second half had Kilmurry roaring into the game as O’Mullane hit another point early on and it was followed by a McGinn goal. They could have been even further ahead on 42 minutes but Jim O’Rourke saved brilliantly from the spot.

Approaching the 51st minute Kilmurry were out in front by 3-7 to 3-2, which included a brace of points from the impressive McGinn. McGinn, Joe O’Mullane and Oisin McDonald were all on target before Ballinhassig deservedly found the net from Patrick O’Regan but any thoughts of a comeback vanished as Sam Dineen secured his side’s fourth goal late on.

Scorers

Kilmurry: Rory Duggan 2-1; J McGinn 1-3 (1f); S Dineen 1-0; D O’Mullane, O McDonald 0-2 each; M Fitton, J O’Mullane, L Aisling 0-1 each.

Ballinhassig: A O’Sullivan 2-1 (1f); P O’Regan 1-0; S Lombard 1-0; Sean Connolly 0-1.

Kilmurry: C Desmond; O Keane, J Devine, F Kelleher; S O’Leary, A Aishling, M O’ Leary; L Aisling, C Kelleher; R Duggan, R Leahy, O McDonald; J McGinn, D O’Mullane, J Mullane.

Subs: M Fitton for A Leahy (39), A Desmond for O McDonald (57), S Dineen for J McGinn (60).

Ballinhassig: J O’Rourke; C Dulea, C Kirby, C Deasy; S Butler, D O’Sullivan, L Kirby; R Casey, L Farley; J Griffin, S Connolly, S Lombard; P O’Regan, A O’Sullivan, G Harrington.

Subs: A Cussen for R Casey (18, inj), C Barry-Murphy and B Lynch for G Harrington and L Kirby (39), D O’Regan for S Butler (44), S Cussen for L Farley (49).

Referee: B Coniry (Crosshaven).