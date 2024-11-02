Kilmacabea make amends but Ó Mathúnas must now push positives

Junior A Football – Kilmacabea justified their status as favourites to win the Mick McCarthy Cup, junior A football, this season, with a comprehensive victory over a gallant D. Ó Mathúna side in the Bandon Co-op final in Dunmanway on Saturday night. Unlike last year when the weather was dreadful as Kilmacabea lost to Barryroe, this final was played in perfect conditions in front of a huge crowd.

It was mission accomplished for the Kilmacs, to make amends for last year’s heartbreak, and they gave as good a display of football in the second half as we have seen in any junior game. A goal from the outstanding Ian Jennings in the 60th minute put the icing on a 1-12 to 1-4 victory. Worth mentioning was the achievement of Donncha McCarthy, a veteran of many a battle in the Kilmac colours down the years and holder of four SW junior A medals, in winning the ‘Clash’ award for man-of-the-match. A worthy recipient, with a number of others well in the running.

Kilmacabea will now take on Douglas in the first round of the county on the weekend 9th/10th November in a bid to bring a first county junior A title to Carbery since Gabriel Rangers won in 2016.

What of Diarmuid Ó Mathúna? They came up against a superior football side in full flow on the night and, as they always do, they gave everything in pursuit of a win. The surprise packets this season, they were devastated afterwards but must take great positives from this season. One wonders how much their dual commitments, and, especially, their draw in the hurling final, has taken out of them, especially as regards injuries, with Jeremiah Hurley a big loss to both teams.

It was great to see the outstanding Ilen Rovers junior A team, SW champions in 1999, being honoured on the night by the Carbery Board, a team full of tremendous footballers and great characters, who went all the way to the county senior final in 2007.

Junior B Football - County confined B champions, Goleen, showed all the benefits of that campaign in their Bandon Co-op final on Saturday in Church Cross, against an inexperienced and outgunned Clann na nGael. Two vital goals and a very competent, mature display saw Goleen on top for most of the game and while this heavy defeat will knock the Scorchers back for a while, they had over 30 players togged out, many young players, and are developing nicely. They can face the 2025 season full of confidence.

Goleen will now face into their second county championship of the season under the watchful eyes of Bantry duo, Shane O’Neill and Donal McGrath, who are doing tremendous work with the team. They are guaranteed junior A football next season and will be a colourful addition to that championship.

Pitches - Full credit to the host clubs, Ilen Rovers in Church Cross and Dohenys in Dunmanway for topclass arrangements for both finals and for having their pitches in fine condition despite the recent heavy rains.

U21 Hurling - Newcestown continued their domination of the Clona Milk U21A hurling championship on Sunday morning but they were put to the pin of their collar to beat Ibane Gaels by a single point in the final. The template that Newcestown are using to develop young hurlers should be essential reading for all hurling clubs, managers and coaches in the division. The big question now is will the County Board run their section of the championship even though no date is allocated to it in the master fixture plan? Also, where will the Carbery Board squeeze in the U21 hurling championship in 2025 when there is no space for it in the fixtures plan?

Fixtures - The replay of the RCM Tarmacadam junior A championship final between Ballinascarthy and Diarmuid Ó Mathúna is scheduled for Sunday next, November 3rd, in Enniskeane, at2.30pm, The drawn game was a cracker despite the gale of wind that blew and, hopefully, the replay will follow suit. Again, cash only at the gate, €10 and €8 (O.A.P.). Extra time and penalties will have to be played in this final to get a result as the winners are due to play in the county the following weekend.

The RCM junior B hurling final between Kilbrittain and Ballinascarthy is scheduled for the following weekend, 9th/10th November, in Timoleague. The U21C hurling final between Kilbree and St. James is fived for Sunday, November 3rd, at 2.30pm in Clonakilty. The junior C hurling final, first leg, between Argideen Rangers and Dohenys is also due to be played, check with the club secretaries. The junior C/D football championship is also underway at present.

Champions Again - Comhghairdeas to Castlehaven senior footballers on winning back-to-back senior football titles, a marvellous achievement, beating Nemo Rangers in convincing style on Sunday last. There is no questioning their standing as the number one football team in Cork right now by a long way and the whole county is behind them in their quest to retain their Munster title and to bring back their first-ever All-Ireland club senior title. Comhghairdeas arís do ghach duine a bhí páirteach ann.