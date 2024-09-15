Kilbrittain lay down a marker with convincing win in Carbery junior B hurling championship

Kilbrittain 3-20

Ballinascarthy 2-9

JOHN MURPHY REPORTS

EVERY picture tells a story and the yawning 14-point chasm that existed at the final whistle is a true barometer of classy Kilbrittain’s second hurling string superiority as they dispatched their depleted Ballinascarthy counterparts with consummate ease at sun-kissed Timoleague.

This RCM Tarmacadam Carbery Junior B Hurling Championship round three clash was different in the sense that whatever the outcome both sides would qualify for the semi-final. However, this did not deter Kilbrittain from stamping their authority on affairs with some brilliant defending, clinical finishing and taking their scores with aplomb.

In fact, Ballinascarthy restored a degree of respectability to the scoreline with a late flurry of scores, two well-taken goals from veteran full forward Ciarán Deasy and a brace of points by Cian Hennessy, two of their marquee players.

But bar that brief period the Black and Amber were in cruise control, registering a plethora of early points by ace marksmen Eamon Lyons and Luke Griffin, augmented by great play from Pat O’Mahony, Conor Hogan and Seamus O’Sullivan. Industrious full forward Keith Hunt billowed the net in the 18th minute and the scoring show was well and truly on the roads despite the best efforts of goalie Eamonn O’Flynn, brothers Donagh and Eoin O’Driscoll, Ryan O’Flynn, Seán Conlon, Deasy and Hennessy.

Paudie Brennan, Eamonn Lyons, Luke Griffin and Conor Hogan were creating havoc and it came as little surprise when the rampant Griffin careered through the Reds defence for a second goal in the 25th minute.

A mountain had become an Everest for Bal to scale, 2-10 to 0-3 adrift at the interval, despite being wind-assisted on resuming. Luke Griffin, Conor Hogan, Paudie Brennan, Eamon Lyons and Aaron Fehily bisected the uprights with clockwork regularity in the second half and the show was well and truly over before Griffin had his second and Kilbrittain’s third goal to copper-fasten an emphatic victory.

Our Star: A case of being spoiled for choice with several Kilbrittain players in contention, but Luke Griffin with an impressive 2-4 tally takes the gong, embellishing a fantastic performance.

Scorers

Kilbrittain: Luke Griffin 2-4, Eamon Lyons 0-5 (2f); Keith Hunt 1-1, Pat O’Mahony, Conor Hogan 0-3 each, Paudie Brennan 0-2, Aaron Fehily, Seamus O’Sullivan 0-1 each.

Ballinascarthy: Ciarán Deasy 2-2 (1f); Cian Hennessy 0-4 (1f); Seán Conlon, Eoin O’Driscoll, Darragh O’Driscoll 0-1 each.

Kilbrittain: Eoin McCarthy; CJ Bryan, John Murphy, Kevin O’Neill; Ivan Burke, James O’Donovan, Fionn Ustianowski; Seamus O’Sullivan, Aaron Fehily; Paudie Brennan, Eamon Lyons, Pat O’Mahony; Conor Hogan, Keith Hunt, Luke Griffin.

Subs: Eoin Galvin for Eoin McCarthy, Patrick O’Mahony for CJ Bryan, Ciarán Byrne for Paudie Brennan, Cian O’Leary for Pat O’Mahony, James Ahern for Conor Hogan (all second half).

Ballinascarthy: Eamonn O’Flynn; Keith Nyhan, Ryan O’Flynn, Eoin MacMenion; Eoin O’Driscoll, Daniel O’Brien, James Lynam; Darragh O’Driscoll, Kevin O’Neill; Cian Hennessy, Seán Conlon, Seán Walsh; Ciarán Deasy, Timmy Lucey, Colm O’Donovan.

Sub: Dave O’Flynn for Seán Conlon (inj ,25).

Referee: Mick O’Leary (Diarmuid Ó Mathúna).