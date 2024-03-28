Kilbrittain hurlers claim Micheál Holland Cup, local bragging rights and league points

Kilbrittain 0-17

Barryroe 0-10

JOHN MURPHY REPORTS

IT was a case of double delight and bragging rights for hosts Kilbrittain on Sunday. Not alone did they pick up a brace of points in the Red FM Division 6 hurling league, they also won the magnificent Micheál Holland Perpetual Memorial Cup for 2024, a competition that honours the late, great black and amber stalwart.

There was much to be positive about for the Seasiders, but it was only in the last quarter were the victors able to relax. It was then they showed strong progress in terms of depth and scoring application and with their attack at full throttle, they picked off the crucial scores.

Up to this juncture Kilbrittain were unable to stamp their authority on the scoreboard against a committed and spirited Blues side whose scoring power, or more correctly lack of it, proved their Achilles heel. The losers depended heavily on the dead-ball skills of ace marksman Donal Ó Buachalla who bagged 0-7 of Barryroe’s total.

In contrast the scoring spread on the Kilbrittain side was much more evenly divided – Mark Hickey (0-7), Ronan Crowley, Colm Sheehan, Bertie Butler, James O’Donovan and Philip Wall all getting in on the scoring act.

In his first assignment in charge for 2024, new Kilbrittain manager and former Cork star John Considine felt that his charges had performed satisfactorily, considering they were short some regulars and given the testing conditions with rain and fog to contend with.

‘I thought we played well throughout. Granted, we missed scores early on, but compensated in that last quarter, but to be honest it’s difficult to define form in these testing conditions. We have not been training on grass surfaces up to this juncture, but while the pitch stood up well, players on both sides found it difficult with all the rain up to now,’ Considine explained.

‘The late Micheál (Holland) would have relished a clash like this, two near-neighbours giving it all in terms of application and commitment, battling for every ball with fervour and spirit. We put a couple of points on the board, picked up some early silverware and it is a great boost for the lads.’

Two points (including one free) from Ronan Crowley and a delightful effort from Colm Sheehan had Kilbrittain up and running inside the opening seven minutes. Donal Ó Buachalla replied, but after Mark Hickey hit the target in the ninth minute, two minutes later his goal-bound effort was deflected over by a superb save by Barryroe’s goalkeeper Micheál Whelton, one of several he was to make in the course of the game.

When the impressive Ronan Crowley pointed a free, it was 0-6 to 0-1 by the 20th minute and Kilbrittain appeared to be cruising, their defensive structure closing off the route to goal thanks to a rock-solid full-back line of Darragh Considine, Ivan Burke and James Hurley

In fairness, Barryroe pulled themselves back into the game, with James Moloney, Cathal Sheehy, Adam McSweeney, the Ó Buachalla’s Donal and Tomás, Adam McSweeney and Darren McCarthy putting in the hard metres. Ó Buachalla cut the margin to double scores, 0-6 to 0-3, by the 24th minute after twice bisecting the uprights. It was to continue in a like trend for the Blues, the spirit willing, but the scoring power weak.

Ó Buachalla and Bertie Butler exchanged scores on resumption, before Crowley pointed another free. Then in the 39th minute, after a rare incursion into the Kilbrittain red-light zone, Adam McSweeney forced a superb save from Kilbrittain shot-stopper Eoin McCarthy, the latter diverting a bullet of a drive over the bar.

It was as close as the Blues came and while the introduction of substitutes John O’Donovan, Dave O’Sullivan, Conn Dineen, Ryan Kilbane and Seán Holland did put some more pep in Barryroe’s step, the scores failed to sufficiently materialise as Kilbrittain romped to victory, Philip Wall, Mark Hickey and Josh O’Donovan sealing what was now a done deal.

It was a labour of love for Geraldine Holland as she presented the cup to Philip Wall, Kilbrittain captain, with Aidan O’Rourke, chairman of the Carbery Board, in attendance also.

Our Star: A difficult chore given the conditions, but while both free-takers Donal Ó Buachalla and Mark Hickey scored 0-7 and played leading roles, Hickey’s brace from play in the opening half, were crucial and of paramount importance in deciding the destination of the honours.

Scorers

Kilbrittain: Mark Hickey 0-7 (5f); Ronan Crowley 0-4 (3f); Bertie Butler, Philip Wall 0-2 each; Colm Sheehan, James O’Donovan 0-1 each.

Barryroe: Donal O’Buachalla 0-7 (7f); Adam McSweeney, Daniel O’Driscoll, Seán Ryan 0-1 each.

Kilbrittain: Eoin McCarthy; Darragh Considine, Ivan Burke, James Hurley; Tomás Sheehan, Tom Harrington, Eoghan Byrne; Colm Sheehan, Josh O’Donovan; Ronan Crowley, Eoin O’Neill, Mark Hickey; Sam Dewey, Philip Wall, Bertie Butler.

Subs: Declan Harrington for Eoin O’Neill (40), Maurice Sexton for Sam Dewey (40), James O’Donovan for Eoghan Byrne (43), Ross Cashman for Ronan Crowley (43), Fionn Ustianowski for Colm Sheehan (55).

Barryroe: Micheál Whelton; Seán O’Riordan, Cathal Sheehy, Michael Ryan; Patrick Moloney, James Moloney, Stephen Madden; Adam McSweeney, Tomás Ó Buachalla; Michael Walsh, Darren McCarthy, Seán Ryan; Donal Ó Buachalla, Daniel O’Driscoll, Brian O’Donovan.

Subs: Ryan Kilbane for Darren McCarthy (37), John O’Donovan for Michael Walsh (38), Dave O’Sullivan for Stephen Madden (44), Conn Dineen for Seán O’Riordan (45), Seán Holland for Seán Ryan (53).

Referee: Adam Cummins (Ballymartle).