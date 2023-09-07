Kilbrittain boss Jamie Wall hails his troops after victory sets up county quarter-final with Glen Rovers

Kilbrittain 1-17

Ballygarvan 0-14

JOHN MURPHY REPORTS

AN immaculate display of free-taking by Mark Hickey fired Kilbrittain to a crucial victory against Ballygarvan in this winner-take-all clash in the Co-op Superstores Premier JHC at jam-packed Brinny on Friday night.

With Barryroe in pole position in Group B, the second spot and quarter-final qualification awaited the victors of this last-chance saloon shootout that went down to the wire.

The sides were level on four occasions in the opening half, with stalemate prevailing on seven occasions overall. Finally, in the 60th minute with just three points between the sides, 0-16 to 0-13, came the only goal to clinch victory for the Seasiders.

Impressive substitute Conor Moloney worked a neat one-two with the classy Philip Wall, as the outstanding Conor Ustianowski ran on to the loose ball to blast home a beauty from close range.

The show was over.

A late exchange of points between Philip Wall and Piaras O’Halloran was rendered academic as Kilbrittain followers were already celebrating a victory of mammoth proportions. Little wonder that an elated Kilbrittain manager Jamie Wall was fulsome in praising his charges who performed admirably in the face of adversity.

‘We did not deviate from our game-plan and it worked well. I never doubted the ability of our lads to perform and they delivered in style under pressure. This is a huge result for us as our hurling season was on the line. Ironically, it was perhaps our victory in the football match against Carbery Rangers that proved the catalyst that propelled us forward’, Wall explained.

‘Two weeks is a considerable time and following that defeat against Barryroe we knuckled down again in training. We knew we had to up the ante big time and this win will work wonders in terms of morale and confidence’.

The Black and Amber looked in trouble early on as, on a billiard-table surface and little or no wind, Ballygarvan created the better earlier opportunities. With immaculate free-taker Michael Cussen in superb form the South East lads enjoyed a considerable lead, 0-5 to 0-2, by the tenth minute. After just 52 seconds Kilbrittain hit the front courtesy of Hickey, but Cussen (four frees) and a real gem from Mark Kennefick were replied to by a lone Maurice Sexton white flag.

Slowly, but surely Kilbrittain reeled the losers in. With Hickey continuing to hit the target and Josh O’Donovan, the Harrington duo of Tom and Declan, Ross Cashman, James Hurley and captain Nick O’Donovan thundering into the fray, the lead changed hands once more before the interval. Patrick Sheehan, Micheál O’Mahony, Dylan O’Connor and Piaras O’Halloran raised white flags in a greater scoring spread by the losers who were 0-9 to 0-8 ahead at the interval.

However, Kilbrittain were really up for the battle and displaying grit and determination, aided by a superb score on resuming by Conor Ustianowski after a scintillating solo dash by Declan Harrington. Cussen (free) and a delightful score by Sean Sexton punctuated the next passage of play.

Ustianowski and Philip Wall were emerging as real playmakers and when the latter took a tumble Hickey delivered yet again. Ray O’Halloran had a fantastic score for Ballygarvan from an acute angle, as both sides emptied the bench.

With the game still in the melting pot, that Kilbrittain goal proved the real defining moment, and Jamie Wall’s men powered past the post in style.

Scorers

Kilbrittain: Mark Hickey 0-9 (9f); Conor Ustianowski 1-2; Philip Wall, Josh O’Donovan 0-2 each; Maurice Sexton, Sean Sexton 0-1 each.

Ballygarvan: Michael Cussen 0-6 (6f); Dylan O’Connor, Piaras O’Halloran 0-2 each; Mark Kennefick, Patrick Sheehan, Micheál O’Mahony, Ray O’Halloran 0-1 each.

Kilbrittain: Aaron Holland; Colm Sheehan, Nick O’Donovan, James Hurley; Ross Cashman, Tom Harrington, Maurice Sexton; Sean Sexton, Tomás Sheehan; Bertie Butler, Declan Harrington, Josh O’Donovan; Philip Wall, Conor Ustianowski, Mark Hickey.

Subs: Conor Moloney for Bertie Butler (44), Sam Shorten for Declan Harrington (46), Ronan Crowley for Mark Hickey (60).

Ballygarvan: Daniel Mackey; Paddy Ryan, Richard O’Leary, Sean Brady; Donald O’Sullivan, Paul Sexton, Stephen Fenton; Ciarán McIntyre, Micheál O’Mahony; Patrick Sheehan, Piaras O’Halloran, Dylan O’Connor; Mark Kennefick, Michael Cussen, Ray O’Halloran.

Subs: Gary White for Mark Kennefick (42), Niall Dowd for Patrick Sheehan (52).

Referee: Ian McCarthy (Bandon).