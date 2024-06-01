Kieran Murphy wins bragging rights and Mid Cork crown

THE 2024 Mid Cork junior A final at Ballinacurra had cousins and former champions, Kieran and Sean Murphy, vying for honours.

Playing for the Dan Joe Holland Cup, the pair had a competitive joust that went to the last shots. The odds at any stage never stretched to more than 45 metres as the lead changed at several points. Kieran Murphy took it in the last shot and will be a force in the county rounds where he comes up against the East Cork champion in a quarter-final fixture at Whitechurch.

***

Gaeltacht’s U18 final at Macroom held keen interest involving as it did the region's star performers on the European stage, neighbours and clubmates, Liam Murphy and Cathal Creedon. They didn’t mind a punt either as a €3,300 total was made up by confident supporters.

Both opening shots were of the short variety, but they quickly settled down and it was Murphy who made the break with a nice touch to sight with his second. A mistake by Liam left it level after four but he compensated with a big throw to the ‘flyover’ that left him 90 metres ahead. It was the start of a period of dominance by the gold medal winner and, with superb play over the next phase, he quickly rose a bowl of odds and soon doubled that advantage. Creedon played a great shot to ‘Dinny Paul’s’ but Murphy held his ground over the line in 13 shots and a convincing winner. He will be a formidable force in the county rounds, but this is a fiercely competitive series this year and the first obstacle is a quarter-final meeting with fellow international panellist, Daniel Wilmot, the Mid Cork champion. Ballinagree is the venue for their clash.

***

West Cork’s junior C championship had quarter-final round fixtures mid-week. At Ballinacarriga, Bantry’s Kieran Hourihane overcame Neil Crowley, Togher Cross, in the last shot for a €1,500 total. It was a score that produced a big turnaround after Hourihane, thanks to a massive opening shot, rose a two-bowl lead at ‘Finn’s’. Crowley, a county U16 winner at Reenascreena back in 2011, whittled away at the deficit and brought the contest to the last shot. Hourihane had a bit to do to win it but stayed the course to book a semi-final spot.

At Kealkil, Diarmuid Hurley and Sean O’Regan engaged in the same championship. Hurley just got the verdict here in the last shot. Also, in Kealkil in U16, Daniel O’Sullivan won from Shane Coughlan. In Ardcahan in novice D, Alan O’Sullivan defeated Ian Crowley by a bowl, for €1,000. In novice A at Derrinasafa, Bantry’s Liam Young turned in a big performance in getting the better of Mark Deane.

Elsewhere in the West Cork championships in novice C at Drinagh, Eoin Hurley (K) won from Garoid Cronin and in E, here, Jack Forbes won from James O’Drisoll. There was a turn-up at The Clubhouse in novice C when Joe O’Mahony, Schull, eliminated Jonathan Deane for an €800 total. In total contrast to Drinagh on Sunday last where Deane annexed the U18 championship in impressive style, this was not one of his better days. A tendency to drop a few cost him in the bowling to ‘Clon cross’ and O’Mahony was consistent enough to take advantage. Back to Ballinacarriga for a novice B championship clash on Sunday and here Kevin Murphy won from Seamus O’Sullivan, last shot, for €300. In the novice B championship at Togher Cross, Brian Horgan defeated Con Collins by two bowls.