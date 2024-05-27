Kerrigan: There's a place for another playmaking forward or scoring forward

BY SEÁN HOLLAND

PAUL Kerrigan has been impressed by the Rebels’ revival ever since their poor Division 2 national league start, but he still feels there’s plenty room for improvement.

The 2010 All-Ireland winner, who played the majority of his 12-year inter-county career on the 45, highlighted the need for another playmaking forward in the half-forward line if they are to kick on this season.

‘I think they could improve a little bit more in that position and it could really help them push on this year if they got someone more attack-minded in there. That's definitely a change I’d make,’ Kerrigan told The Southern Star.

The Nemo Rangers man was on site in Ennis to see Cork claim a vital win over the Banner in their opening Sam Maguire Group 3 game on Saturday. It was a mixed bag for the Rebels in their 1-13 to 1-11 win.

‘I was happy with the result obviously, but also with a good couple of aspects. Then on the other side probably a bit disappointed with their execution, maybe in the final third,’ Kerrigan noted.

‘On the positives, the defence was very solid, bar the goal. In the first half, especially, even though they conceded the kick-outs, they set up a wall in the middle third and Clare couldn't get through. They got turnover over after turnover and got scores off them. I thought that was really impressive.

‘When they did turnover possession, they broke really quickly, which was a good sign. But then, their final execution could have been better, and they should have been out of the site before leaving Clare back into it. That was the most disappointing thing. But I was a happy result because it was a must-win.

‘Cork were definitely the better team for the first half, and then toward the end, they looked a lot stronger. They got a good impact off the subs bench which they didn’t get against Kerry which was positive too,’ he added.

Kerrigan has been impressed with Cork’s resurgence this year after failing to win their opening three Division 2 league games. If put in John Cleary's shoes, Kerrigan explains the change he’d make to the team which he feels would allow Cork to flourish. ‘Since they turned it round in the league, there's been fierce momentum. They’re definitely improving, but there's room for even more improvement,’ he said.

‘I feel there's a place for another playmaking forward or scoring forward in the line-up. like a Mark Cronin or a Stephen Sherlock. I still think there's more in Powter but I don't know about him as an 11 to be honest, even though I thought he was good for the first half against Clare. I think they could improve a little bit more in that position and it could really help them push on this year if they got someone more attack minded in there. That's definitely a change I’d make,’ insisted Kerrigan.

‘Paul (Walsh) is a midfielder and the other two, Brian (O’Driscoll) and Seán (Powter), have played half-back for a lot of their careers. For goals and maybe decision-making it might help as well. If there was someone who could play a ball around the half-forward line and get it in early into Brian (Hurley), Chris Óg (Jones), and Conor (Corbett), it would make a big difference.’

Next up for Cork is a home clash with Donegal in Páirc Uí Rinn on June 1st, and Kerrigan gives the Rebels a good chance of pushing Jim McGuinness’ Ulster champions all the way.

‘Donegal will be coming off only a week’s break after Tyrone, then having to come down all the way won’t be easy on them. Cork obviously played them in the first league game this year and got hammered. But I feel they'll be very confident in giving Donegal a good go,’ Kerrigan said.

‘It will probably be a bit of a game of chess as well. Where Cork will sit off and then probably look to break and Donegal will probably do the same. It will be probably a small bit monotonous and then on turnovers both teams will look to break. They will definitely get some chances against them. Remember only 12 months ago, they were rock bottom. So I'd give them a good chance’.

Finally, the Nemo Rangers man gave his thoughts on what stage the Cork footballers would have to reach to signify a successful season.

‘I think they need to push on and get to a semi-final. Cork have been in the quarters the past two seasons. A really successful season would be getting to a semi-final. There's no reason why they can't finish first or second in this group and kick on. That would be a huge success for this team.’