‘Kennedy Cup was the best week of my life’

West Cork Academy and Republic of Ireland rising soccer star Tom Whooley enjoyed a year he’ll never forget

BY GER McCARTHY

TOM Whooley has lived the dream in the past 12 months. He represented West Cork at the SFAI Kennedy Cup, was capped by his country and played against Atletico Madrid.

It’s hard to believe Whooley is only 14 years old when speaking to the young player about what he has achieved during his fledgling career.

Having honed his skills in the West Cork Schoolboys and Schoolgirls League with Ardfield, Whooley entered the West Cork Academy before rising through the age-grades and starring at this summer’s SFAI Kennedy Cup.

For those who don’t already know, the Kennedy Cup is the pinnacle for every Irish schoolboys’ U14 soccer player. Each summer, the country’s schoolboys inter-league soccer teams descend upon the University of Limerick for an intensive five-day competition.

Basically, it is a World Cup where those fortunate to be involved, who live, train and play together like professional footballers for a full week.

‘I just have so many brilliant memories of the Kennedy Cup,’ Whooley said.

‘You had to be there in the middle of it and experiencing it, to be honest. The West Cork Academy squad was such a great bunch of lads. Everything just seemed to come together for us that week.

‘We were a week together at the University of Limerick. The West Cork set-up was such a professional environment. It is not what many of us were used to but, definitely, very enjoyable.

‘Our coaches, Steve Bowden, Don Hurley and JJ Hurley, the whole coaching team, were brilliant to us all week. As good as they could be, in every way. Were we a well-behaved bunch? Well, we tried to be anyway!’

***

A best ever third-place finish in the country’s most prestigious schoolboys’ inter-league soccer tournament was achieved thanks to an entire West Cork Academy squad effort. Tied for the Kennedy Cup’s second-highest overall scorer with six goals from six games, Whooley and his team-mates made names for themselves on a national stage.

‘I’d say the one big thing you notice as a player in the Kennedy Cup, when you are playing in it, is how up for it every team is,’ Whooley said.

‘It is a step up from the usual (SFAI National) inter-league games, definitely. I guess that’s because this is the one tournament everyone has been building towards since they first started in their academy. It is the end goal.

‘When I first joined the West Cork Academy, the Kennedy Cup was already being mentioned so we had been building towards it since day one, really.

‘Coming third overall was a great achievement but it was a very tiring week. The astro pitches are very hard on the legs. We came third in the end which everyone was delighted with.’

***

Immediately after the Kennedy Cup, Whooley was thrilled to receive a first-ever Republic of Ireland international schoolboys call-up.

Representing his country at the 2023 Celtic Cup in Scotland, Whooley helped Ireland claim the trophy. Playing wing-back, the 14-year-old made his international debut in the 4-0 victory over Northern Ireland. He went one better and scored his first international goal in the 4-1 defeat of Scotland before a 3-0 triumph over the Isle of Man secured the Celtic Cup trophy.

‘I was capped by the Republic of Ireland in a tournament over in Scotland not long after the Kennedy Cup,’ he explained.

‘We played Scotland, Northern Ireland and the Isle of Man. That was the first time ever pulling on an Irish jersey. It was a very proud moment, to be honest, pulling that jersey on inside the dressing-room before my first game.

‘This (international competition) was another step up from playing inter-league and Kennedy Cup. What I mean is, the pace everyone does things at is just so much quicker. The passing, the tackling, even just moving around and getting into space.

‘At international level, it is much, much quicker. I suppose the biggest thing is that there is not much room for error (s) really. If you are not ‘at it’ you will not get on the ball.

‘I managed to score my first international goal in the game against Scotland so I’ll always remember that. It was another very proud moment.’

***

Whooley’s adventures didn’t end there. In November, the West Cork Academy U16 Schoolboys enjoyed the trip of a lifetime at the 2023 Surf Cup International Invitational tournament in Salou, Spain.

Going up against some of Europe’s top U17 Schoolboys Academy teams, including a Valencia XI, Houston Bolt (USA) and Atletico Madrid, the West Cork Academy delivered a string of excellent displays before being knocked out of the elite section at the quarter-finals stage.

‘Playing in the Surf Cup international was unbelievable, up another level again to be honest,’ Whooley commented.

‘We played Atletico Madrid’s U17 team. They were just top class. Everything about them, they were so physical, so fast. Sometimes, you just couldn’t get near them. I wasn’t as nervous playing the likes of Atletico at the Surf Cup because I’ve been involved with the Kennedy Cup and playing for Ireland.’

****

So, at the end of such a momentous year for the Clonakilty Community College student, was there one particular moment that stood out?

‘It has to be the Kennedy Cup to be honest, that was the best week of my life,’ Whooley stated.

‘I know a lot of other players say the same thing but there is just something special about the Kennedy Cup. I don’t know exactly what, but it is such a special tournament to play in.

‘Maybe it is because you feel like a professional footballer, I’m not sure. Each day you get up, have breakfast and a bit of a laugh with all the lads in the squad. West Cork’s set-up was brilliant because you could get a massage or use the compression boots if you needed them, and they were so helpful.

‘Then we might watch another game, get to our pitch, go through our warm-ups, play the game and then come back for something to eat. That was it every day for about a week while we were at the Kennedy Cup. It was brilliant.’

Indeed, it was a brilliant year for a young West Cork Academy footballer who has yet to reach his full potential but looks set for another stellar season in 2024.