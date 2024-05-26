Keith, Robert and Colin Cronin all in action in UK this weekend

BY MARTIN WALSH

IT’S another busy weekend for the Cronin family as Keith returns to the British Rally Championship on the Jim Clark Rally in Scotland; Robert competes in the Porsche Sprint Challenge GB in Snetterton and Colin races in the Ginetta Junior Championship in Donington Park.

In what has been a difficult season for Cronin in the BRC with a haul of just ten points from the opening two rounds, the Duns event on the Scottish borders is close to a must-win situation. Cronin, co-driven by Killarney’s Mikie Galvin in their Ford Fiesta Rally2, is 32 points adrift of series leader and former ERC champion Chris Ingram (VW Polo GTi R5), who is the top seed with Cronin at number two.

‘It’s close enough to being a must-win situation. It is a fairly competitive championship this year, it doesn’t look like that anyone is going to win every round. But, look, a win would be good,’ Keith explained.

Cronin will focus on his own drive and having won in 2022 and second last year, will take confidence from those results and his knowledge of the stages will be a help. Welsh drivers Eaun Thorburn (VW Polo GTi R5) and Osian Pryce (Ford Fiesta Rally2), who won the last round and Moira’s William Creighton (Ford Fiesta Rally2) will all pose a threat.

In Snetterton, Robert begins his second season in the Porsche Sprint Challenge GB with Team Parker Racing. He said: ‘I’ve done a good bit of testing in recent weeks. My pace has improved since last year but the competition this year is more intense. I would be happy to get a podium finish as it would be a good start to the year.’

Colin, the youngest of the brothers, races with Fox Motorsport in the third round (three races) of the Ginetta Junior Championship in Donington Park. Colin said: ‘My pace is getting closer to those at the front, it’s all about being more consistent and building up confidence. I haven’t raced in Donington before but we have a few days testing at the circuit before the weekend. It would be nice to get three top ten finishes.’ Colin has one race on Saturday afternoon and two on Sunday.