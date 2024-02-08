Keith Cronin lays down marker on his comeback with dominant Galway International victory

BALLYLICKEY’S Keith Cronin and his Killarney co-driver Mikie Galvin made the perfect start to their Irish Tarmac Rally Championship campaign with a statement victory on the Corrib Oil Galway International Rally.

Onboard their M O’Brien Group/Lyons Motor Group/Shane Casey Electrical Services liveried Ford Fiesta Rally2, they finished 38.1 seconds ahead of the VW Polo GTi R5 of Derry’s Callum Devine and Killarney’s Noel O'Sullivan. Monaghan’s Josh Moffett and his Wexford co-driver Andy Hayes (Citroen C3 Rally2) were 13.1 seconds further behind in third.

Cronin’s eight-month absence from competition wasn’t a hindrance as he topped the time sheets following the opening stage near Headford where his M-Sport built car held a 1.2 second lead over the Hyundai i20 of Monaghan’s Sam Moffett. Just 2.6 seconds covered the top four completed by the top duo in last year’s series, Devine and Josh Moffett, the former having to complete the stage without an intercom.

Welsh driver Matt Edwards, like Cronin, a former winner of the British Rally Championship, was fourth only to spin and damage the steering of his Ford Fiesta Rally2 on SS2, becoming the first major retirement. Moffett was quickest on SS2, joining Cronin as co-leader of the event. Grip levels and tyre choice dominated discussions; the general consensus was that tyre choice was a lottery. Cronin made the best choice for the loop of three stages that followed and included a repeat of the morning’s opening two stages.

On SS3, Cronin gained 8.6 seconds from his nemesis Josh Moffett and 11.6 seconds from Devine while out on SS4, the respective gains were 5.9 seconds and 8.4 seconds – that manifested an outright advantage over Moffett of 14.5 seconds. Moffett was quickest through SS5 as Cronin led by 13 seconds.

Reigning Tarmac champion Devine made a brave choice for the day’s final loop; it paid dividends as he reeled in Josh Moffett to move into second. He was best through the day’s final stage where he cut six seconds from Cronin’s lead that stood at 21.6 seconds prior to the stage start. Josh Moffett struggled as his new Citroen bottomed out over the many jumps of the Galway terrain.

Derry’s Desi Henry and Donegal’s Declan Boyle, also in Citroen cars, were next with Sam Moffett, who was second after the opening stage, only to haemorrhage time with an incorrect tyre choice, completing the top six.

The West Cork crew of Clonakilty’s Cal McCarthy and his Rosscarbery co-driver Eric Calnan were in the top ten all day until they crashed out on stage six, neither were hurt in the incident as their Citroen C3 Rally2 ran along a wall for a distance before it came to a halt after it rolled across the road. It was an unfortunate incident as McCarthy was making good progress and had opted for a safe pace, however, Galway can be unforgiving at the best of times.

Elsewhere, Kilcrohane’s Jer O’Donovan and his Rosscarbery co-driver Alistair Wyllie (Ford Fiesta R5) ended the day in 28th overall and Clonakilty’s Kevin Kelleher and co-driver Michael Coady (Ford Escort) were 36th in general classification.

Sunday’s weather conditions brought a contrast with mist, rain and windy conditions for the six stages (2x3) all around Monivea. On the first (SS9) Cronin gained 4.4 seconds on Devine to extend his advantage to 20 seconds – it was a key performance, not just because of the obvious reason, but also as it didn’t offer his rivals any encouragement. The next stage was cancelled on safety grounds as spectators had gathered in an escape road.

The Ballylickey driver topped the time sheets on the repeat of both stages duly extending his lead to 31.9 seconds. Back at the service park the rally leader was relaxed.

‘Everything is fine, we have a good rhythm and we’re taking no big risks. We are on the same Pirelli tyres that we began with this morning, they are working great. It's all about managing where we are right now,’ Cronin remarked.

The West Cork man went on to claim victory – his second in Galway after his first in 2013 onboard a Subaru WRC – to claim the maximum 21 championship points.

‘I certainly didn’t expect to arrive here and win. At best, I was hoping to get a podium but to get the win, it's just fantastic,’ the winner told The Southern Star.

Cronin’s car only arrived two days prior to the rally.

‘The car just clicked straight away, we got into a good rhythm and we got the tyre choice right early on. The Pirellis worked really well, we used the same type of tyre all weekend. It worked in all the mix of conditions, so we're very happy with the weekend.’

Devine, the reigning Tarmac champion, netted second and Moffett ensured third with the best time on the final stage where his nemesis Henry slid off and dropped over 90 seconds, eventually finishing sixth.

Elsewhere, Kilnamartyra’s JJ Cremin and his Limerick driver Keith Lyons (Ford Fiesta Rally2) were 22nd overall. Jer O’Donovan/Alistair Wyllie were 24th and Kevin Kelleher was 28th. Ardfield co-driver Anthony O’Sullivan guided Welsh ace Meirion Evans (Ford Escort) to victory in the Historic category. Clondrohid’s Iarla McCarthy and his English driver Tom Clark, who were second overall after two stages, broke the differential following a heavy landing over a jump on SS3; they returned under ‘Super Rally’ and were classified 15th overall.

Result: 1. K. Cronin/M. Galvin (Ford Fiesta Rally2) 1h. 41m. 16.8s; 2. C. Devine/N. O'Sullivan (VW Polo GTi R5)+38.1s; 3. J. Moffett/A. Hayes (Hyundai i20 Rally2)+51.2s; 4. D. Boyle/P. Walsh (Citroen C3 Rally2)+2m. 23.5s;5. D. Kelly/D. O'Sullivan (VW Polo GTi R5)+2m. 27.1s; 6. D. Henry/S. Loudon (Citroen C3 Rally2)+2m. 28.5s.