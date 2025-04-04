Kate Carbey and Éabha O'Donvoan fire Cork minor footballers closer to Munster decider

ILEN Rovers' Kate Carey and O'Donovan Rossa's Éabha O’Donovan – two of Skibbereen Community School’s All-Ireland winning heroes – combined for 0-7 as Cork maintained their undefeated start to the 2025 Munster LGFA Minor Championship.

Carey and O’Donovan spearheaded the Cork attack as the Rebels overcame the tough challenge of Tipperary, winning 0-10 to 0-4 in round three of the Munster LGFA minor championship at Mourneabbey on Saturday.

Kieran O’Shea’s side were coming off the back of impressive wins over Waterford (1-13 to 0-4) and Limerick (6-18 to 0-4) but were handed their toughest test of the year so far by a determined Tipperary outfit.

Amid windy and blustery conditions, Tipp’s defence proved tough to break down during a low-scoring opening half. Cork led 0-5 to 0-1 at the short whistle and points proved just as hard to come by in the second half despite Tipperary grabbing the first two scores.

Reasserting control, the Rebels remained patient in possession and, even though they missed a couple of goal chances, ran out deserving 0-10 to 0-4 winners.

Cork’s excellent work-rate, both on and off the ball, coupled with keeping Tipp goalless for the first time this season were the two most positive takeaways.

The Rebels now know that they will qualify for this year’s Munster minor final with a game to spare if they overcome Clare in their penultimate outing.

Ilen’s Kate Carey (0-4), O’Donovan Rossa’s Éabha O’Donovan (0-3), Laura Walsh (0-1) and Ava McAuliffe (0-1) scored for a Cork panel that also included team captain Allie Tobin (O’Donovan Rossa), and Caoimhe Horgan, Catherine Murphy and Maisie O’Callaghan (all Kinsale).

Elsewhere in the Munster LGFA minor championship, Kerry moved up into second place in the standings following a 1-10 to 0-7 victory away to Clare in Clarecastle. On the same day, Waterford overcame Limerick 2-6 to 1-4 in Martinstown.

***

Cloughduv was the venue for Sunday’s Munster LGFA U16A and U16B championship double-header between Cork and Waterford. Kenneth Burns’ U16As maintained top spot in the provincial round-robin standings following a hard-earned 3-8 to 2-8 win.

Courcey Rovers’ Caoimhe Foley played well and scored 0-5. Roisin Ní Liathain (1-1), Shauna Keane, Lauren O’Connor (1-0 each), Sorcha O’Rourke and Katie Crowley (0-1 each) completed Cork’s total.

West Cork’s representatives Áine Kearney, Anna Kelleher, Hannah Deasy (all Kinsale), Amy McCarthy (Castlehaven), Caoimhe Foley, Katie Crowley (both Courcey Rovers), Carla O’Regan (Ilen Rovers) and Muireann O’Shea (Tadgh MacCarthaigh) will hope to keep their positive provincial championship run going away to Clare on April 13th.

The Cork U16Bs completed a positive weekend with a 4-18 to 3-6 defeat of Waterford immediately afterwards. Nessa McCormack, Isabelle O’Callaghan (1-2 each), Ella O Sullivan (0-5), Emma Walsh (1-1), Brianna Lynch (0-4), Aine Collins (1-0), Faye Hanratty (0-2), Michaela O’Sullivan, Blaithin Cunniffe (0-1 each) were on target for the winners.

West Cork’s Ella O’Sullivan (Tadhg MacCárthaigh), Emma Burchill (Castlehaven), Gemma O’Sullivan (Rosscarbery), Kate O’Mahony (Bandon), Aine Collins (Clann na nGael) and Michaela O’Sullivan (Beara) will be eager to help Cork continue their excellent Munster U16B championship form next time out.