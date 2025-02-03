Judge warns man he could be getting ‘free spin to Cork’

A YOUNG man who appealed against the severity of a district court decision, sending him to jail for 14 days for a public order offence, and five months for causing criminal damage, has given an undertaking to co-operate with the probation welfare service.

It was on that undertaking, and a commitment to pay compensation for the damage he caused to the wing mirrors of the several cars​ at Ardan in Bandon on January 1st 2024, that the case was adjourned to the July 17th sitting of Skibbereen Circuit Court.

Margaret Collins, solicitor, made the case for her client Kyle Fahy (22) who had an address at 19, The Perrin Inn, Glengarriff, but who is now living in Skibbereen, saying he had not reoffended and wished to avoid a prison sentence.

State solicitor Jerry Healy opposed the application in relation to severity saying the appellant has come to garda attention. But Ms Collins said no charges have been brought against him.

Mr Healy told Judge Helen Boyle that the appellant had ‘kicked out’ and damaged the wing mirrors of three separate cars at 1am on January 6th, 2024.

A man who remonstrated with the appellant – after Kyle Fahy had damaged his daughter’s car – was pushed to the ground and threats were made against him, according to the State solicitor.

Ms Collins said these incidents happened during a turbulent time in her client’s life. And she made the point that he is now ​drug free, which has been borne out by random drug testing.

Ms Collins appealed for leniency on the basis that her client is living with his girlfriend, has two children, and has part-time employment.

‘He is willing to pay for the damage he has caused,’ the solicitor added. Addressing the judge, Ms Collins said: ‘If you put this matter back and he continues to offend he knows he will be going straight to jail. Even a short adjournment will be time enough to see if he is genuine.’

Judge Boyle did not alter the district court sentences but she adjourned the case to the July sitting of Skibbereen Circuit Court.

In the meantime, the judge said she wanted an up-to-date probation welfare report, and she instructed that compensation be paid.

‘If he comes to any garda attention there is only one outcome for this man,’ she added.

If there is any further offence, she told the appellant: ‘You will be getting a free spin to Cork courtesy of the prison service.’