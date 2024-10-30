Judge warns Bantry man that ‘the game is up – it’s over’

TWO 10-month prison sentences were imposed on a Bantry man for two drugs-related offences.

But Judge James McNulty at the local district court suspended both for two years on condition that the accused stops taking drugs and agrees to the random testing of his saliva by gardaí.

Conor Lynch of Gurteen, Bantry, was legally represented by Flor Murphy solicitor, who appealed to the judge on his second last day before retirement, not to send his client to jail.

The judge pointed out that in a recent interview with a probation officer the accused admitted consuming a drug within the previous three months.

‘He has gone through a number of phases in his life including an addiction to cannabis, cocaine, and anything else,’ said Mr Murphy of his client’s past.

The solicitor said he had emigrated to Australia, where he was doing well, but had to return to attend a funeral.

‘Today, he stays with his mother and has made great strides,’ said Mr Murphy, who referred to his client’s ‘strong work ethic’ and his dedication to clean living and his chosen sport of boxing.

‘He admitted that he is still using cocaine occasionally,’ Judge McNulty interjected. ‘And now it is time to go away.’

The judge noted that the charges, which related to the possession of cocaine at Glengarriff Road on October 14th 2020; and possession of cannabis for the purpose of sale or supply, occurred when the accused was 25 years old.

He noted that the sum of €2,000 was found in his accommodation and that he had admitted supplying drugs to others.

‘He was doing so for profit and to fund his own use,’ said Judge McNulty. And, referring to the probation officer’s report, he said that the accused’s drug use was at ‘a chaotic time in his life and that he didn’t care much about anything else.’

Judge McNulty was of the opinion that it was time for the accused ‘to go away’ and he imposed a 10-month sentence on both charges.

However, he was persuaded by Mr Murphy that a suspended sentence would serve as a deterrent. The solicitor said his client was willing to remain under the scrutiny of the court, to abstain from using drugs, and to submit himself to the random drug testing of his saliva.

As part of the two-year suspension of the sentences, Judge McNulty also ordered the accused to remain under the supervision of the probation service for a year.

‘The game is up for Conor,’ the judge concluded. ‘It’s over.’