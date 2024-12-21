John Leahy predicts WCL Premier Division title race will down go to the wire

FOUR clubs are in West Cork League Premier Division title contention ahead of a hectic Christmas and new year period.

Just six points separates the top four Premier sides heading into this weekend’s final round of pre-Christmas fixtures. Drinagh Rangers sit top of the table with surprise packages Castletown Celtic two behind. Clonakilty Soccer Club and Dunmanway Town are joint third on 16 points apiece.

Yet, the key element in those current standings is games in hand. Drinagh have played nine league fixtures, Castletown 11, Clonakilty six games and Dunmanway seven.

So, reigning champions Clonakilty and Dunmanway have ground to make up on a Drinagh team that has dropped five points since the start of the season. It won’t be easy but being involved in a tight title-race is nothing new to Clon manager John Leahy.

‘I’d always prefer to have the points on the board but we are not even looking at the table right now, to tell you the truth,’ Leahy told The Southern Star.

‘We are taking things game by game. We are more experienced than we were over the last few years and being involved in title-races like this.

‘I told The Southern Star last year that points on the board are always better. This year, we are taking things step by step but it is going to be very tight between the top four.’

Of that current quartet, Castletown Celtic’s progression has been the most impressive. Newly promoted as last season’s Championship winners, the Castletownkenneigh club is deservedly in the mix having picked up 20 points.

‘I’m not surprised at all because I said at the start of the season, Castletown will be this season’s dark horses,’ Leahy noted.

‘They have a good squad and are going well this season. It is all about momentum. They won the Championship last year and are still doing well off the back of that. Castletown are a good football team.’

Dunmanway Town are another contender enjoying a recent resurgence that included consecutive victories over Togher Celtic, Beara United, Castletown and Bunratty United. A squad containing plenty of experience, Town has the majority of their regular starters available once again. Make no mistake, the Kilbarry-based club will have a big say in the destination of this season’s Premier Division title.

‘Dunmanway’s big players are all back and available to play with them again,’ John Leahy explained. ‘They are a dangerous team. They went down a bit last year alright but Stephen O’Donovan’s return along with a few others means Dunmanway are definitely one of the contenders.

‘Look, it is going to be tight. We have to play Dunmanway twice and they must play Drinagh twice. Clonakilty has to go to Canon Crowley Park as well. Add in Castletown and it is all to play for.

‘We threw away the points at home to Drinagh earlier this season (Clon were three up only to draw 4-4) in Darrara. We were dominant, should have seen that game out but unfortunately we didn’t. Drinagh fought back and got a draw.

‘Clonakilty are doing alright because we have had a lot of injuries but managed to win all our games bar that draw with Drinagh. We are doing very well with the squad of players we have. Bringing in young fellas like Cal O’Mahony and Jack O’Crowley, they have done very well for us.

‘The thing is, oh Lord, I have a funny feeling it is going to go all the way, right to the last few games again this season!’