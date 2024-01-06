John Hodnett’s focus is on Munster as no Ireland call, yet

BY KIERAN McCARTHY

IT’S not how John Hodnett would have wanted to mark his 50th appearance for Munster, but there is no denying the impact the Rosscarbery man has made since his debut in 2020.

Hodnett and injury-ravaged Munster succumbed to a New Year’s Day defeat (22-9) away to Connacht in the United Rugby Championship to start 2024 off on the back foot. It’s now one win in six games.

For the West Cork man, it was his 50th game for Munster, a notable milestone, and such has been his rise, there have been growing calls to see Hodnett called into Andy Farrell’s Ireland squad.

He previously starred for Ireland U20s in 2019 and was part of the Emerging Ireland squad that embarked on a mini-tour of South Africa last year. So, has he done enough to receive a call from Farrell?

‘No, no, I haven’t,’ Hodnett says.

‘It’s something I try not to think about too much, to be honest. Hopefully, if I’m playing well, I’ll get called in and that’s all I can influence myself.

‘I’m just trying to put my best foot forward every time I play and that’s it for me really, just try to get better every week and perform.

‘I’m happy enough. A big thing for me, I’ve had a few injuries myself, so touch wood, I’m happy to keep injury-free for now and just keep fit and keep working on what I have to work on.’

Hodnett, still just 24, was one of Munster’s main men in their URC success in 2023, earning himself the man-of-the-match award from the final against the Stormers, but he’s working hard to move his game to the next level. He might be Munster’s number seven now, but he’s still a work in progress.

‘I suppose because I’m not the biggest, tallest, strongest, or whatever, I try to keep low, especially the chop tackle. It would be one of the things I work on the most. Getting lower and getting underneath fellas is probably something I need to do. I try to work on that contact area, staying nice and low, taking legs,’ he explained.

Given Munster’s current injury woes, they’ll need their experienced figures like Hodnett to stand up in the weeks ahead. If he keeps turning heads, surely it’s only a matter of time before Andy Farrell gets in touch.