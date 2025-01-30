Joe Carroll expects huge Galway challenge as his Cork reign off to winning start

CORK 3-12

WESTMEATH 0-5

GER McCARTHY REPORTS

THE Joe Carroll era began with a convincing Lidl LGFA National League Division 2 victory over Westmeath in Páirc Uí Rinn.

The final score underlines Cork’s domination but doesn’t tell the full story of a sometimes disjointed league fixture played out amid changeable weather conditions on Saturday.

Carroll’s first competitive game as Cork senior manager delivered an expected win. By the new manager’s own admission, there is plenty to work on ahead of a trip to 2024 All-Ireland runners-up Galway this weekend.

Three first-half goals, during a dominant spell, handed the Rebels a lead they would never relinquish. Yet, a ragged third quarter saw Westmeath get to grips with their opponents and restrict Cork to five second-half scores.

‘We have Galway next up in Galway, which is going to be a massive game for us,’ Carroll said.

‘We played Galway three times last year – Cork won twice and Galway won once. So there will be nothing between those two teams.’

‘Division 1, that’s our target. We’d love to win Division 2 but we’d love to get up (more). That’s the first target, get up out of Division 2 because Cork shouldn't be really down there.

‘It is Division 2 and they should be playing Division 1 as all Cork teams, whether it be football, hurling, camogie or whatever it is. They all like to play at the top grade and we are no different. But look, it will be a bit of a learning curve and we are not going to get up there easy.’

From a West Cork point of view, Libby Coppinger netted two first-half goals before going off injured after 24 minutes; a minor knock should not prevent the St Colum’s dual star from travelling to Galway. Clonakilty’s Siobhán Callanan impressed at corner back and O’Donovan Rossa’s Laura O’Mahony got through a huge amount of work in the forwards.

Cork got off to a flier when Máire O’Callaghan and Katie Quirke combined for Libby Coppinger to net from close range inside two minutes. Hannah Looney (two) and Aimee Corcoran added points to make it 1-3 to 0-0.

Phillippa Ruane grabbed Westmeath’s opening score but Cork’s response was devastating. An Emma Cleary point preceded another swift Cork move that ended with Quirke setting up Coppinger for her second goal.

Hannah Looney’s green flag heaped further pressure on an overworked Westmeath defence prior to Aimee Corcoran and Abbie O’Mahony points. Anna Jones (free) scored the visitor’s second point but Cork deservedly led 3-6 ot 0-2 at the interval following a converted Quirke free.

Phillippa Ruane notched Westmeath’s third score immediately after the restart. Emma Cleary replied before Vicky Carr reduced the deficit to 3-8 to 0-4 as the Rebels struggled to match their first-half tempo.

Westmeath squandered two goal chances before three consecutive Katie Quirke frees restored Cork’s dominance. Admirably, their opponents forced a series of turnovers and Anna Jones landed a free to make it 3-11 to 0-5 with 10 minutes remaining.

Another Quirke score solidified Cork’s victory in a closing period both managers emptied their respective benches.

‘A few of our newcomers stood out for us today. I think we had four who were in the starting 15 and all four did very well, to be fair,’ Joe Carroll added.

‘I suppose it was a plus for us because we were going forward all the time with the ball. But at the same time, it was nice to get a game under their belts. It will make our panel good and competitive by the time we settle on who we want on it.’

Scorers

Cork: Libby Coppinger 2-0; Hannah Looney 1-2; Katie Quirke 0-5 (4f); Aimee Corcoran, Emma Cleary 0-2 each; Abbie O’Mahony 0-1.

Westmeath: Phillippa Ruane, Anna Jones (2f) 0-2 each; Vicky Carr 0-1.

Cork: Sarah Murphy (Bride Rovers);⁠ Katie Horgan (Knocknagree), Shauna Kelly (Araglen Desmonds Buí), Siobhán Callanan (Clonakilty); Emma Cleary (Éire Óg), Sarah Leahy (captain, Aghada), Rosie Corkery (Naomh Abán); Máire O’Callaghan (Mourneabbey), Aoife Healy (Cloyne); Abbie O’Mahony (Glanmire), Hannah Looney (Aghada), ⁠Aimee Corcoran (Erin’s Own); Laura O’Mahony (O'Donovan Rossa), Libby Coppinger (St Colums), Katie Quirke (Bride Rovers).

Subs: Leah Hallihan (Bride Rovers) for L Coppinger (inj, 24), Amy McDonagh (Naomh Abán) for A O’Mahony (47), Sadhbh McGoldrick (Éire Óg) for A Healy (51), Dara Kiniry (Lisgoold) for K Horgan (54), Kaitlin Smith Aghada) for L O’Mahony (57), Abigail Ring (Cloyne) for H Looney (59).

Westmeath: Amy Donlon; Lara McCartan, Sarah Murphy, Ayehsa Roche; Megan Ennis, Lucy Power, Fiona Coyle (captain); Tracey Dillon, Vicky Carr; Phillippa Ruane, Anna Jones, Francesca Walshe; Caoimhe Kilmurray, Grainne Byrne, Chloe Smullen.

Subs: Chloe Kelly for M Ennis (23), Caoimhe Clarke McMahon for P Ruane (47), Eabha Cassidy for G Byrne (54), Therese Geoghegan for A Jones (54).

Referee: Raymond McBride (Dublin).