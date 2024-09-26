Jim Foley hails ‘crucial’ Argideen Rangers win after hurlers won premier junior relegation play-off

Argideen Rangers 0-17

Douglas 0-16

JOHN MURPHY REPORTS

COMETH the hour, cometh the team. Argideen Rangers will compete in the Co-Op Superstores Premier Junior Hurling Championship in 2025.

The Carbery club deservedly retained their status courtesy of a thrilling one-point victory over Douglas in a relegation play-off at a packed Ovens on Saturday.

After an epic encounter that had as many twists and turns as the old Mallow road, being level seven times, it was the men from the famed monastic settlement that garnered the laurels, staving off a frenetic bid by the city lads to draw level in the dying embers of a fantastic tussle.

‘We knew it would be a huge battle. Douglas have a lot of hurlers who played senior for Cork, including some very decent minors, but we were reasonably confident; the lads put in a positive display against St Catherine’s in round three. We asked them to produce the goods again today and, to a man, they did,’ Argideen manager Jim Foley said.

‘This is a crucial victory for us. We have a number of good minors coming on stream and they will now have the opportunity next year to taste hurling competition at this level.

‘We were very tight in numbers this year, having a spate of injuries early in the season, so hopefully the five minors will help us to push on in 2025.’

The Argideen Rangers boss stressed that anything could have happened after they faced the stiff breeze in the closing half and were just a point ahead at the interval, 0-9 to 0-8.

‘It was touch and go right to the end, balanced on a knife’s edge, but luckily, we held out and I am delighted. These are a great bunch, thoroughly committed and today we had that bit of good fortune often needed to win big games,’ Foley added.

The match began at a whirlwind pace and after a lovely move involving impressive midfielder Conor Lehane and Seán Walsh, the latter had the huge Argideen following in good voice, bisecting the uprights. However, pacy Douglas corner forward Charlie Lucas soon negated the score.

Argideen were moving the ball swiftly from defence to attack, their half-back division of Daniel Hurley, Matthew Lawton and Andrew Guinevan displaying neat touches. Inspired by the exuberance of JM O’Callaghan, brothers Darragh and Cathal O’Donovan, the Butler brothers Finbarr and Paudie, the latter having an outstanding game, and attacking wing back Daniel Hurley, they embarked on a scoring spree.

Points from O’Callaghan (a 65 and free), Darragh O’Donovan, Seán Maxwell and a brilliant point from distance by Daniel Hurley had them well in command at the close of an enjoyable opening quarter, 0-6 to 0-1.

Douglas had their own ace in the scoring pack in the shape of Dylan Murphy and after Lucas got his second point, Murphy was in irrepressible mode, splitting the post with clockwork regularity, Brian Turnbull and Steve St Ledger able assistants, two superb O’Callaghan frees propelling Rangers into that narrow half-time advantage, all to play for.

Rangers got an early boost on resuming, the dynamic Cathal O’Donovan fouled after a great sally, and the reliable O’Callaghan delivering the goods. Dylan Murphy had two on the bounce, Finbarr Butler getting in on the scoring act with a fine score from distance. It was 0-12 to 0-12 as again Argideen upped the ante – Maxwell, two fabulous points by Paudie Butler and a lovely score by O’Callaghan seeming to push Rangers into the comfort zone, leading 0-16 to 0-12 by the 50th minute.

This was far from a done deal, expert Douglas free-taker Dylan Murphy keeping the momentum going on the scoreboard, Rangers’ defenders Gerry Crowley, Bill Fleming and Darragh Holland performing heroics as the Douglas bombardment was relentless.

Three late magnificent Murphy points cut the deficit to the minimum, 0-17 to 0-16, the tension unbearable, before the final whistle brought scenes of delirious joy for Rangers mentors and players. Mission complete. Job done. Relegation avoided.

Our Star: A tough one to call, with Dylan Murphy for Douglas outstanding, while Paudie Butler for Rangers was a class act, but John Michael O’Callaghan, at times under acute pressure, delivered as he has done all season. The classy free-taker finished with 0-9.

Scorers

Argideen Rangers: JM O’Callaghan 0-9 (6f, 2 65s); Paudie Butler, Seán Maxwell 0-2 each; Daniel Hurley, Finbarr Butler, Seán Walsh, Darragh O’Donovan 0-1 each.

Douglas: Dylan Murphy 0-12 (7f); Charlie Lucas 0-2; Steve St Ledger, Brian Turnbull 0-1 each.

Argideen Rangers: John Sheehan; Gerry Crowley, Bill Fleming, Darragh Holland; Daniel Hurley, Matthew Lawton, Andrew Guinevan; Conor Lehane, JM O’Callaghan; Paudie Butler, Cathal O’Donovan, Darragh O’Donovan; Seán Walsh, Seán Maxwell, Finbarr Butler.

Sub: Billy Foley for Seán Maxwell (53).

Douglas: Brian Boyle; Shane O’Donoghue, Paul Clarke, Brian O’Neill; Colm McPhaldin, Colm Lucey, Seán Henry-Squires; Brian O’Connor, Ian Lucey; Brian Hartnett, Dylan Murphy, Robbie Hanley; Brian Turnbull, Steve St Ledger, Charlie Lucas.

Subs: James O’Callaghan-Maher for Shane O’Donoghue (ht); Daire Burke for Colm McPhaidin (48), Seán Barron for Robbie Hanley (48), Fionan Barry for Brian Turnbull (51).

Referee: Jim McEvoy (Blarney).