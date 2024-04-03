Jagoe’s Mills bring inter-regional team title to Mid Cork

THE rain returned to Castletownkenneigh on Sunday morning last but with the 10am throw-off time adhered to, the inter-regional team bowling finals involving 18 teams of three was completed within a four-hour timeframe.

The popularity of the competition is very evident in the participation of so many from different age spectrums and in the enjoyment derived from the team aspect of bowling.

There was quality bowling on offer too, particularly from those in the novice C ranks, many of whom showed ability far above their current status. First away on Sunday were Mid Cork’s representatives, Ballinacurra (Padraigh McSweeney, Padraigh Keohane, Finbarr Lucey) who set a good early target of 1,105 metres for their ten shots. Carbery’s Ballydehob trio of Shane Crowley, Shane O’Mahony, Bryan Regan had 1,114 in the second score out to take the lead. Then Kilcorney’s (Martin Kelleher, Alan Sexton, James Collins) went ahead with 1,137. This was a big target that would eventually give them second place.

Next up were eventual winners, Mid Cork’s second representatives, Jagoe’s Mills (Dan O’Donovan, Derek Murphy, Colm O’Regan) who steered ahead with a superb 1,158.3 and it would stand the test of the day. O’Regan put in a blinding closing sequence here as they scorched around the bend by ‘O’Leary’s’ with their tenth throw.

Playing in the next match were last year’s winners, West Cork’s Ardcahan (Ian O’Sullivan, Danny O’Donovan, Padraigh Duggan) and they stayed well in the mix with their total of 1,132.7 putting them into third place. There was quite a bit to go, and late threats came from Carrignavar (Dillon McDonald, Ted O’Donovan, Eddie Barry) 1.060.6, and Conna (Dylan Beecher, Pat Lee, Daithi Whelan) 1,008.