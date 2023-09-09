It’s the Joe Show for five-star Clonakilty SC

CLONAKILTY SC 5

SKIBBEREEN 0

GER McCARTHY REPORTS

A JOE Edmead hat-trick helped Clonakilty Soccer Club get their 2023/24 PremierHiSpecCars.com Premier Division campaign off to a flier at a sun-kissed Darrara on Sunday.

The hosts and Skibbereen contributed to an entertaining encounter in which Clonakilty’s main striker netted three times in a 5-0 win.

‘It is a great result and great start for us,’ Clonakilty Soccer Club manager John Leahy told The Southern Star.

‘It is absolutely important that we get off to a good start this season. I always say that the outcome of your first five games make your season. Drinagh Rangers won last night and we have Sullane next which is going to be a very tough game so it was good to get up and running, keep a clean sheet and get three points on the board.’

Skibbereen were eager to begin their latest top-flight campaign on an upbeat note. The Baltimore Road club only avoided relegation via a three-team play-off the previous season.

As for Clonakilty SC, they regularly challenge for Premier Division and WCL Cup honours so three points were essential if John Leahy’s side harboured hopes of another productive season.

A cracking first half, complete with meaty challenges and intelligent approach play, flew by. Carl McPherson, Niall O’Regan and Cian O’Brien were at the hub of all the visitor’s best moments. Reuben Henry, Joe Edmead and Chris Collins kept Clon on the front foot resulting in Prince Iyallah firing inches over.

For all Clonakilty’s early pressure, it was Skibbereen who went closest to scoring as Mark Collins’ superb free-kick flicked off the crossbar. Mark Irwin brought the best out of Skibb shot-stopper DylanHeaton-Jones at the opposite end before the hosts broke the deadlock.

George Cannon and Joe Edmead combined brilliantly before the latter arrowed into the bottom corner after 18 minutes. Things got even better for a free-flowing Clonakilty when Alan Ward provided an assist for Chris Collins to make it 2-0 a couple of minutes later.

A rampant Clonakilty came within inches of making it 3-0 just before the break. Another swift move saw George Cannon and Chris Collins combine for a sliding Charlie McShane to flick narrowly wide.

Joe Edmead should have netted from close range after 50 minutes but the hosts, playing some superb football, remained in the ascendancy. To their credit, Skibbereen maintained a solid defensive shape and forced their opponents to work for every opening. The two Reens, James and John Paul, utilised all their experience to keep the Baltimore Road side in the game.

Skibb’s ability to counter-attack at pace saw Mark Collins race clear only for Iain O’Driscoll to deny the visiting midfielder. Heeding that warning, Clonakilty instantly moved the ball to the left wing and centred for Joe Edmead to tap home after 55 minutes.

Edmead completed his hat-trick after 76 minutes and there was still time for two of Clonakilty’s most loyal servants to seal a 5-0 win. Liam Anthony White set up Shane Buttimer to round off an impressive Clonakilty SC display that bodes well for the rest of the campaign.

Clonakilty SC: Iain O’Driscoll, Eoin Hartnett, Prince Iyallah, Shane Buttimer, Reuben Henry, Mark Irwin, George Cannon, Charlie McShane, Joe Edmead, Chris Collins, Alan Ward.

Subs: Conor McKahey, Rob Downey, Liam Anthony White, Gearoid Calnan, Ryan Tobin.

Skibbereen: Dylan Heaton-Jones, Jason O’Donovan, Jack O’Brien, John Paul Reen, James Reen, Niall O’Regan, Cian O’Brien, Craig Williams, Mark Collins, Carl McPherson, Eoin O’Donovan.

Subs: Aaron O’Regan, Conor Hourihane, James O’Neill.

Referee: Tim McDermott.