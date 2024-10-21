Is it time to end Ireland’s live export trade?

EDITOR – No one who has been campaigning for an end to the live export trade will have been surprised by what was shown on our screens on a recent Tuesday night (RTÉ Investigates on the live export of young bull calves). Nonetheless, the footage was truly shocking, as bad as any this campaigner has seen in 30-plus years of campaigning.

All the spin about Ireland having the highest animal welfare standards in the world! Is beating very young calves with sticks and dragging them by the ear and the tail good animal welfare? Is dumping dead calves in a pit with other dead calves and leaving the corpses exposed in the open air good animal welfare? Is sending young calves on extraordinarily long and arduous journeys across Europe and beyond good animal welfare?

We rely on our elected representatives and government agencies to ensure that our farmed animals are treated with due care and respect. They have collectively failed in their duty of care, as evidenced by the RTÉ programme. They will issue statements to the effect that they didn’t know, but this will be untrue: campaigners have been raising these concerns for years.

Reform is not the answer, because whatever reforms are put in place will be ignored by those who profit from the trade. They have run a horse and carriage through existing EU legislation. What makes anyone think they won’t do the same with any new reforms? This cruel trade must cease immediately.

Gerry Boland,

Keadue,

Co Roscommon.

Harris did not speak for us in the US

EDITOR – Simon Harris informs Biden on the views of the Irish people about the war in the Middle East with the words ‘We know what it is when the national identity is hijacked by a terrorist group’.

In essence, he said the Irish people hold Hamas responsible for the war in Gaza. This is misinformation. The majority of us recognise the Palestinians have a right to fight for their freedom and arm themselves against the Israeli army in occupation of Palestinian territories. The Palestinians are resisting this Zionist illegal occupation since 1948. The right to bear arms is enshrined in the Geneva Convention and endorsed by the UN. Harris’ untruths give solace to Biden with his bombs-and-bullets support for Israel to carry out its genocidal massacre of every man, woman and child in Gaza.

Harris did not represent the people of Ireland on this war against a vulnerable Palestinian population. Is he afraid to order a stop to all US military flights refuelling at Shannon en route to Tel Aviv?

Instead he meekly expressed his view that all nations should do what they can for a peaceful outcome, whatever that means.

Daniel Teegan,

Union Hall.

Seeking original colour photo of Skibb mural

EDITOR – I am trying to ascertain if anyone would have any old colour photographs of the mural painted on the gable wall of Baby Hannah’s pub in Skibbereen.

The mural depicts the 463 steam engine – the last train out of Skibbereen – and was painted by artist Russell Barrett, in 1994.

I would be most grateful if anybody had an image of it, taken as close as possible to 1994, in order for any potential artists to assess the work involved in restoring it. It is part of our heritage and I would really like to try to save it before it’s too late.

Angela Barrett,

Seskin,

Bantry.

We must stop stalling on territories Bill

ISRAEL’S reckless and indiscriminate detonation of explosives attached to thousands of electrical devices in Lebanon has wreaked a terrible toll on the civilian population – reflected in the many funerals, including funerals of children and medical workers.

International humanitarian law is clear in protecting non-combatants during armed conflict, but Israel has repeatedly acted with disregard for the July ruling by the International Court of Justice (ICJ) that its occupation of the Gaza strip and other areas of Palestine is illegal.

Our government should end its stalling in passing into law the Occupied Territories Bill and comply with the ICJ ruling.

Noel Harrington,

Kinsale.

We are too soft on our politicians

EDITOR – I support democracy and the rule of law. I believe politicians should be able to carry out their duties and responsibilities without intimidation.

I also feel politicians should feel comfortable moving around and meeting with constituents.

I am completely opposed to violence in the streets of Dublin. This behaviour should not be tolerated.

However I feel we – the public and media in particular – are remiss when it comes to holding politicians responsible or accountable.

We should watch Vincent Browne and how he interviewed politicians – those who were brave enough to face him, though many were not.

Unless we express our views and opinions to politicians, there will not be a change in their behaviour.

Michael A Moriarty,

Rochestown.

Hair’s a name for eagle chick in Glengarriff!

EDITOR – Why don’t we call the latest eagle chick ‘Gruagach’? Well … she looks hairy!

Gillian Rowson,

Eskanafeelna,

Glengarriff.