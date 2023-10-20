Irresistible Clonakilty scale the Mountain

Clonakilty 1-17

St James 0-11

JOHN MURPHY REPORTS



A PERFECT brew! Having last sipped from the cup that cheers in 2020, the junior A hurlers from the famed brewery town of Clonakilty are back in business. Clon recaptured the prestigious Flyer Nyhan Cup in Newcestown on Sunday with a winning cocktail combination of fantastic defending, fabulous score-taking, and, above all, a never-say-die attitude.

This RCM Tarmacadam JAHC decider was a local derby, with St James bidding for their first title at this level, and the resilient 'men from the Mountain' never gave up. Nevertheless, Clonakilty were deserving winners. They had that extra bit of hurling charisma, were teak-tough in defense, dominant around the middle of the park, and displayed power, pace, and panache up front. The White brothers, Sean, Mark, and Brian, along with ace free-taker Eoin Ryan, led the attacking charge to good effect on the scoreboard.

St James was heavily dependent on the silken scoring skills of James O'Driscoll, who again made a fabulous contribution of 0-8, but as a unit, they never got the freedom experienced against Kilbree. The Clonakilty defense had a strong spine up the middle of fullback Thomas Clancy and pivot David Lowney. When the losers did threaten a goal, outstanding Clonakilty shot-stopper Shane Collins was there to thwart them with a series of brilliant saves.

Aided by the wind, Clonakilty signaled their intention early on as Mark White was fouled, and Eoin Ryan made no mistake to open his tally in the first minute. Three minutes later, Sean White cut in from the wing to fire over a beauty from an acute angle. Despite the industry of St James duo Ian Evans and Cathal Hennessy around the middle third, Clonakilty continued to dominate. However, the huge and colorful St James' following was given reason to cheer when Paul O'Sullivan and James O'Driscoll combined effectively for Joe O'Sullivan to open the Saints' tally.

Mark White and Aaron Hayes traded scores, and while Eoin Ryan again obliged in the 13th minute, Clonakilty shot six wides from advantageous positions. Ryan and O'Driscoll from frees were next to get the scoreboard operator in motion, and shortly afterward Clonakilty came close to raising a green flag. A short free by Eoin Ryan was collected by Mark White, but his blockbuster effort was cleared off a defender's foot.

St James hit two wides on the bounce, but soon afterward Joe O'Sullivan and Paul O'Sullivan combined for Paul to point. When James O'Driscoll ushered over a delightful free, the sides were level for the only time, 0-5 to 0-5 by the 26th minute. From here to the break, Clonakilty took control, Chris Kenneally, Brian, and Mark White on song as they scored three unanswered points to lead 0-8 to 0-5 at the interval.

Both sides shifted around their midfield at the interval, and the Saints were quickly back in their stride as James O'Driscoll pointed in the 31st minute. Just a minute later, a huge moment as Clonakilty pounced for the only goal of the game. Sean White came with a burst that beat the Saints' cover, the breaking ball in a crowded goalmouth was only partially cleared, and in like a flash, the eagle-eyed Mark White batted the sliotar over the advancing Diarmuid O'Donovan.

St James refused to bow, the tireless O'Driscoll getting a point back. But Clonakilty had the bit between their teeth, and when Eoin Ryan again hit the target, Clonakilty was shifting gears.

Kevin O'Brien and O'Driscoll battled gamely, but their end product failed to match the desire. O'Driscoll did trade scores with Mark White subsequently, but Clonakilty was now in the comfort zone, 1-10 to 0-8 ahead at the close of the third quarter.

Jack O'Mahony, Eoin Ryan, the White trio, Liam O'Donovan, substitutes Cian O'Donovan, Aaron Cullinane, David O'Regan, and Ciaran Crowley were all now hurling effectively, despite the untiring efforts of James O'Driscoll, Cristoir Hayes, Kevin O'Leary, Mark Evans, and Kieran O'Donovan.

When Eoin Ryan drove over one of the points of the match and Mark and Sean White again hit the target, the margin was now 1-13 to 0-8 by the 50th minute.

Kieran O'Donovan's scorching drive did bring the best out of Shane Collins, who brought off a super save. James O'Driscoll bagged a brace as St James kept on fighting. But Sean White was again in scoring mode as Clonakilty kept the pressure on.

Clonakilty's Shane Collins again fended off a goal-bound effort from Kieran O'Donovan, the resultant 65 being converted by O'Driscoll as St James refused to bend the knee.

It was perhaps fitting that Mark White closed the scoring, but in truth, this game was already done and dusted much earlier. Mission accomplished for Clonakilty, while St James can be proud of their championship campaign.

Scorers

Clonakilty: Mark White 1-5( 0-1free), Eoin Ryan 0-6 (0-5 frees), Sean White 0-3, Brian White, Chris Kenneally, Jack O’Mahony 0-1 each.

St James: James O’Driscoll 0-8 (0-5 frees, 0-1 from 65), Aaron Hayes, Paul O’Sullivan, Joe O’Sullivan 0-1 each.

Clonakilty: Shane Collins; Thomas Palmer, Thomas Clancy, Liam O’Donovan; Jack O’Mahony, David Lowney, Tim McCarthy; Niall Barrett, David O’Sullivan; Eoin Ryan, Fergal Murphy, Chris Kenneally; Brian White, Mark White, Sean White.

Subs: Aaron Cullinane for Tim McCarthy (38), Cian O’Donovan for Chris Kenneally (48), Dave O’Regan for Niall Barrett (56), Ciaran Crowley for Sean White (56), Kieran Calnan for Fergal Murphy (57).

St James: Diarmuid O’Donovan; Eoin Deasy, Michael McCarthy (D), David Hayes; Cristoir Hayes, Kevin O’Leary, James O’Sullivan; Ian Evans, Cathal Hennessy; Kevin O’Brien, Michael McCarthy (B), Paul O’Sullivan; Joseph O’Sullivan, Aaron Hayes, James O’Driscoll.

Subs: Conor Hayes for Ian Evans (45), Kieran O’Donovan for Kevin O’Brien (45), Seamus McCarthy for Michael McCarthy (B)(52), Mark Evans for Joseph O’Sullivan (57).

Referee: Jack Forbes (Dohenys).