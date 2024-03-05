Irish hockey star David Harte wants to deliver knock-out blow at Olympic Games in Paris

BY SEÁN HOLLAND

DAVID Harte is not content with becoming a two-time Olympian, he wants more.

The Ballinspittle man has helped the Irish men’s hockey team qualify for this summer’s Games in Paris, but the Green Machine aren’t just going for the party, they want to make their mark.

Twice world goalkeeper of the year Harte (35) was captain of the Irish team at the Rio Olympics when they finished fifth in Group B and didn’t qualify for the quarter-finals, but he is setting his sights higher this summer.

‘We must be targeting a spot in the last eight of the Olympics,’ Harte said at the announcement of Softco’s continued sponsorship of Irish Hockey to the end of 2025.

‘Getting out of the first phase of the pools and trying to target the quarter-finals again. We were (saying) a bit too much in Rio that we're just here to compete but we must be targeting a spot in the last eight of the Olympics. Now we want to get over there and really mix it with the top teams.’

Ireland have been drawn in a pool with Belgium, India, Australia, Argentina and New Zealand at the upcoming Olympics, but Harte can draw on his experience in Rio for what lies ahead.

‘Having a core group who were at Rio, we will be able to give tips to the players who have not experienced the Games before, life in the Olympic Village, and other things that happen off the field that are unique to the Games. The things you need to prepare and bring the learnings from the last Olympic cycle will all be crucial,’ he explained.

Reflecting on the prospect of his second Olympic appearance, Harte said: ‘If anybody was asked about any athlete across any discipline, the goal is to play at an Olympic Games. It's what dreams are made of.’

Given the adventures that lie ahead it’s no surprise that Harte isn’t contemplating hanging his gloves up anytime soon. He has extended his contract with SV Kampong in The Netherlands for another 12 months.

‘I am still loving my hockey and am still competing in the Dutch League. I've extended my contract with Kampong for another 12 months,’ he confirmed.

‘Having Paris six months away and then the European qualifier and what would be considered a home World Cup after that in Netherlands and Belgium, I am obviously going to give those a go.

‘I haven't really thought about retirement per-se even though I am well aware of the age I am at’.