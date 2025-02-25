International flavour to new garda recruits as applications are now open

TRAINEE Garda Jose Francisco Delgado is just one of many new recruits in An Garda Síochána who comes from a different background and even a different country, something that garda bosses are keen to encourage in the latest round of the recruitment process.

The 31-year-old Spanish native, who has been in Ireland since 2019, is adapting well to his new career choice, having previously worked in retail and communications.

Speaking to The Southern Star from Bandon Garda Station, Jose is currently in phase two of his garda training.

‘The Irish model of policing, which is community-based and different to the Spanish model, attracted me to applying to become a garda,’ said Jose.

He applied during the recruitment campaign of 2023 and as far as he knows there is only one other serving Spanish garda, who is based in Dublin.

‘People with all types of skills will have a place in An Garda Síochána because there are so many different roles and you will have something to contribute to the profession, as a community garda or in other roles.’

Jose finishes his training in June and is looking forward to the next chapter of his garda career.

‘I’m loving the work and every day is different. I would advise anyone interested in applying to do so as they could bring something special to the force.’

Insp Emmet Daly echoes Jose’s sentiment that the role of a garda is full of variety.

‘You simply never know what is ahead of you when you start your shift. It has its hard days of course, but there are far more good days. There’s nothing like the satisfaction you get from serving your local community,’ said Insp Daly.

‘The gardaí in West Cork are very fortunate that we enjoy great support from the people we serve. I would also encourage people from all backgrounds and ethnicities to apply. We would be delighted to have their input and involvement in local

policing.’

Meanwhile, probationer garda and Kerry-native Briain Murphy is in his seventh week out from Garda College in Templemore and is enjoying his time at Bandon Garda Station.

‘It was always in the back of my mind to apply but I had a few different jobs before I committed fully to applying during Covid,’ said Briain.

‘I started in Templemore in March 2024 and I have enjoyed the training, with a lot being hands-on, like self-defence and baton training.’

The 29-year-old will be a probation garda for two years and said each day brings something different.

‘There is brilliant support at the station and I’m enjoying my time as a garda,’ he said.

New Fine Gael Senator Noel O’Donovan, who previously served as a garda in Wexford, before making the decision to return to politics, said a job in An Garda Síochána is an extremely exciting and rewarding career.

‘It’s a challenging job, where no two days are the same, but the sense of teamwork and the bond you share with your colleagues is simply unique. I enjoyed my time as a garda and for anyone who loves to work with people, protect and keep our communities safe, then I would say this job for you.’

For those who are selected, they will first undergo an assessment test, which is followed by a competency-based interview. Candidates who are then successful will need to carry out the necessary physical tests, as well as local garda vetting. The first phase of training lasts 36 weeks and takes place at the Garda College in Templemore. On successful completion of phase one training, gardaí are attested to An Garda Síochána and progress to phase two of their training as a probationer gardaí.

Applications to join An Garda Síochána are now open through www.publicjobs.ie and the closing date is 3pm on February 27th.