INTERIORS: Why settle for a boring wall?

Quick tips for your home with Lauraine Farley

EXPERIENCE the beauty of transforming your home or place of work with mural wallpapers.

There are thousands of designs to choose from, from a classic design to the latest trends. Unlike your usual wallpapers, there is no pattern, but there’s a scene.

You are trying to make an impression with a wall mural: they come in lots of different styles ranging from abstract paintings, animals, trees, artistic depictions and so many more and can be modified to correspond to the rest of your decor.

For instant impact go for supersized florals to contemporary patterns and stunning landscapes. Wallpaper murals are a quick and easy way to create an eye catching modern feature to any room.

Are murals difficult to install? No; they are as easy as regular wallpapering using a paste and are quick and easy to hang, They are produced in panels that can be increased or decreased in scale to ensure the mural fits its intended space. Online tutorials to get you started.

There is a great example of a mural paper by Phillip Jeffries married with colour coordinating painted panelling in the Fusion Home Design Centre in Skibbereen.

