INTERIORS: Using natural shades brings a relaxing feel

WHEN it comes to pendent light shades, there are so many styles to choose from.

One style that has really caught my eye and that is trending at the moment are the natural material shades from bamboo to rattan With their unique designs, they are lampshades that have an aesthetic that fuses tradition and modernity.

They not only add texture but often the delicate open work projects a charming play of light and shadow. Their designs add a natural element to the home, providing a feeling of serenity and connection with nature.

Natural fibres are a continuing trend within our home interiors. You can use this style of ceiling shade in any room in the house, whether it be in the bedroom, the hallway, a dining room, or within your living room - they will beautify any room. The light that they emit not only illuminates but adds a unique quality of atmosphere that invites you to relax.

