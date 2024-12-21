Southern Star Ltd. logo
INTERIORS: The perfect look for your cosy nook

December 21st, 2024 9:00 AM

A nook can bring style can comfort to your room. The choice of fabric for the chair will also play a part in the look that you wish to achieve. (Photo: Shutterstock)

CREATING a cosy nook within your home is an excellent way to add personality and function to your living space. 

Whether it’s a reading nook, breakfast corner, or a relaxation retreat, nooks have become increasingly popular due to their ability to bring both comfort and style to your room.

When selecting a comfy chair to take pride of place, there are multiple styles to choose from, from recliners to swivels – whichever suits your comfort. 

Remember the look of the chair will also compliment the theme of the room you are creating – for instance, use a swivel for a modern contemporary space or a chintz armchair for a vintage theme. 

The choice of fabric for the chair will also play a part in the look that you wish to achieve.

Thick upholstered velvet or polyester will give you a soft and comfy touch, whilst leather will add a touch of sophistication.

Style your chosen chair with a side table and reading light and voila –  sit back and enjoy.

• If you need help creating your cosy corner or with any other interior dilemmas in your home contact Lauraine on 086 8657360 follow her Facebook page ineanish or www.ineanish.ie

