INTERIORS: The perfect look for your cosy nook

CREATING a cosy nook within your home is an excellent way to add personality and function to your living space.

Whether it’s a reading nook, breakfast corner, or a relaxation retreat, nooks have become increasingly popular due to their ability to bring both comfort and style to your room.

When selecting a comfy chair to take pride of place, there are multiple styles to choose from, from recliners to swivels – whichever suits your comfort.

Remember the look of the chair will also compliment the theme of the room you are creating – for instance, use a swivel for a modern contemporary space or a chintz armchair for a vintage theme.

The choice of fabric for the chair will also play a part in the look that you wish to achieve.

Thick upholstered velvet or polyester will give you a soft and comfy touch, whilst leather will add a touch of sophistication.

Style your chosen chair with a side table and reading light and voila – sit back and enjoy.

