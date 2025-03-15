INTERIORS: Feeling blue is not a bad idea

FROM the classic navy to a vibrant teal, midnight blue to soft delicate blue – the colour is timelessly popular.

Introducing various shades into your home interior spaces can add a spark. Darker blues bring elegance to a living space, whilst lighter, brighter hues add a delicate character.

Or you may opt to add a little blue paint to your home. A couple of my favourite hues are ‘Selvedge’ by Farrow & Ball paints (described as ‘a laid back shade of blue’) and ‘Mussel’ by Colourtrend, which is a warm, dark blue described.

Perhaps consider painting one wall in a room blue, which will help to bring the colour into your interior space.

Firstly, when choosing your blue shades, I would always recommend trying a tester pot of a couple of different hues in your home before committing.

This part is SO important as they can look very different in your room to how they look in a paint showroom

Adding a blue painted piece of furniture to your space is a great way to introduce navy to your home decorating scheme, or some soft blue furnishings like a sofa or an accent chair.

If you do opt to add some blue to your home, remember to pair it with some warm neutrals.

Colours like beige and camel, or sandy tones can complement blue shades by adding warmth and balance to the space.

These neutral shades create a cosy and inviting ambience when combined with the richness of the blue.

• If you need help with your home interiors contact Lauraine on 086 8657360 follow her Facebook page ineanish or www.ineanish.ie