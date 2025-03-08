INTERIORS: Cushions galore will freshen up your home decor

CUSHIONS offer an affordable option to change up your home decor with the seasons or your mood. Mix and match different sizes, shapes and patterns to create visual interest.

Solid colours work well as a base while patterned cushions add flair.

A simple cushion can play a key part in creating cosy homes and eye-catching spaces. They offer both physical comfort and add visual appeal making them essential elements in interior design.

Mix and match shades for added visual interest. Use lighter and darker versions of the same colour. This creates depth without being too busy, and for that extra touch throw in a bit of texture, it’s a game changer.

A few large floor cushions can create a relaxed seating nook. Layering cushions on a sofa or on beds adds depth and cosiness. With so many options cushions are certainly the easiest way to refresh your homes style.

Balancing different textures, combine smooth or rough fabrics, adding patterned with plain, embroidery or tassels can all spice up a simple cushion.

