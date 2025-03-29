INTERIORS: Beach vibes are big for 2025

WITH its light and airy aesthetic, modern coastal style is big this year and is influencing 2025 spring home decor trends.

Coastal style, along with its more contemporary version, modern coastal, bring beach-type vibes and a relaxed feel to interiors, making it one of the most popular design styles for the year.

Light, airy spaces, soft colours inspired by the sea and sand, natural textures like rattan, cane and jute are still big this year and subtle stripes are key components of coastal and modern coastal styles.

In the Coastal modern you will see plenty of cane furniture, white slip covers, neutral hues and sand and sea and natural organic elements — all of which speak to a relaxed, more intentional way of living and decorating.

Coastal farmhouse style draws inspiration from the sea, featuring a breezy palette of whites, blues, and sandy neutrals, along with natural materials like rattan, jute, and linen.

Coastal farmhouse often highlights clean lines, panelled walls and vintage inspired furnishings with a slightly more polished contemporary edge.

• If you need help creating your coastal interior style contact Lauraine on 086 8657360, follow her Facebook page ineanish or ineanish.ie