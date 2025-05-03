INTERIORS: Adding an eco-friendly texture to your home

TERRAZZO is having a major moment – its playful patterns and timeless textures fully embody understated luxury.

The Terrazzo design goes back to the Renaissance when construction workers in Venice used scraps of marble with clay for their own homes, This upcycling nature for their production hasn’t changed, which makes Terrazzo a sustainable range of tile.

The texture fits perfectly with contemporary minimalist spaces.

A material that contains pieces of marble of different shades, Terrazzo is a composite material consisting of pieces of marble, quartz, granite or glass mixed with a binder, usually cement or epoxy resin, and then polished to achieve a smooth surface.

Increasingly terrazzo is appearing not only in flooring but also in tiles, worktops, splashbacks and even table tops.

You can also get a reinterpretation of the seamless Terrazzo floor by using a PVC/vinyl tile that looks exactly like the real thing.

They are stain resistant and easy to install and there is no drying time to take into account so your PVC/vinyl floor is immediately accessible.

