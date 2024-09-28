Inter Clonakilty worthy U12 Premier champions

BY GER McCARTHY

INTER Clonakilty are deserving 2024 SuperValu West Cork Schoolboys and Schoolgirls League U12 Schoolgirls Premier League winners following a dominant campaign.

The Ballyvackey club wrapped up this year’s U12 Schoolgirls Premier title following a 1-0 win at home to Bay Rovers and 0-0 draw with Sullane.

That pushed Inter nine points clear of closest challengers Drinagh Rangers with a game to go, confirming the Clonakilty club as champions. Six wins and a draw from their seven outings saw a talented team score 20 goals en route to claiming the trophy.

Alice Kelly (who has signed for Lakewood) and Sian Murphy (who has signed for College Corinthians) were part of a talented squad in which every player contributed to their team’s success.

‘Firstly, the coaches would like to thank Samatha Doherty who formed the schoolgirls side of our club two years ago,’ Inter Clonakilty coach Robert Gleeson said.

‘That allowed these girls an opportunity to compete in the West Cork Schoolboys and Schoolgirls League. Our club has gone from having no female representation to fielding U12 (two) and U14 schoolgirls teams as well as an increasing number of U8 and U10 representatives.

‘We would also like to thank our primary sponsors for both of our Clonakilty AFC U12 schoolgirls teams, Fire Safety Cork, as well as all the parents and players too for their commitment throughout the year.’

Inter Clonakilty AFC: Ailise Gleeson, Aine Deiseach, Alex Scott, Molly Scott, Alice Kelly, April Walsh, Éirinn Coppinger, Ella Hayes, Emma Deasy, Jimma Cronin, Leah O’Brien. Leni Belle Anglin, Lucy Harrington, Paige O’Mahony, Roisin Gilmore, Sian Murphy. Coaches: Robert Gleeson, John Cronin, Tara Coppinger, Mark Harrington, Pat Walsh, Lyndsay Cook, Declan Murphy.

***

In the U12 Schoolgirls Challenge Cup, Dunmanway Town edged Sullane 2-1 thanks to Lucy McCarthy and Nicola Hurley strikes. Caroline Creedon replied for the Ballyvourney club. In the same competition, Lily O’Sullivan’s solitary goal was enough to earn Drinagh Rangers a 1-0 win at home to Bay Rovers.

Tie of the round took place in Balyvackey where newly crowned U12 Schoolgirls Premier champions Inter Clonakilty needed penalties to see off Riverside Atheltic’s brave challenge. It finished 2-2 after extra-time before Inter emerged 2-0 winners on spot-kicks. Sarah Barrett and Ella Murphy scored for Athletic with Molly Scott and Paige O’Mahony finding the net for the home side.

Castlelack proved too strong for Beara United and ran out 3-1 winners in the U13 Schoolgirls Premier League at Castletownbere. Chloe Power netted for the hosts. Elka Heaney (2) and Tara Condon efforts earned Castlelack all three points.

Sullane bested Clonakilty AFC 4-2 in the U14 Schoolgirls Challenge Cup thanks to Aisling Kelleher (2), Sadbh Cronin and Eithne Ni Laocha efforts. Sally McAuley and Leia Finn replied for Clon. Newly-crowned U14 Schoolgirls Premier champions Drinagh Rangers had Nell Kinsella’s hat-trick to thank for their 3-0 cup win at home to Bay Rovers.