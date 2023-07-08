INSIDE TRACK: No complaints, Derry were the better team but Rebels can take positives from year of progress

CORK footballers lost their All-Ireland SFC quarter-final in Croke Park by four points, but it felt like a lot more.

If Derry full-forward Shane McGuigan had converted his late penalty, which was saved by Cork goalkeeper Micheál Aodh Martin, it would probably have been a more accurate reflection of the game. As it finished, Derry won by four, 1-12 to 1-8.

Only one of the four teams that emerged from the preliminary quarter-finals the previous weekend made it through to the All-Ireland semi-finals. That was Monaghan after an epic penalty shootout victory over Kieran McGeeney’s luckless Armagh.

Fatigue is bound to have played a part as this was Cork’s third high-intensity outing in the space of a fortnight following the wins against Mayo and Roscommon. That is not looking for an easy excuse as most players will agree that when you're winning and riding on the crest of that wave you don’t feel tired. But Cork didn’t look as energetic or aggressive as previous weeks and we were second best throughout the game.

Derry always looked like they had another gear if Cork did manage to up the ante. That glimmer of hope came with Rory Maguire’s goal from a beautifully weighted Conor Corbett handpass from the endline but Derry put Cork’s aspirations to bed within 54 seconds with a goal of their own to finish the game.

With almost an hour between the two games last Sunday, Cork and Derry fans found themselves dotted all over a sparsely populated Croke Park as the Dublin and Mayo followers took in the atmosphere surrounding the grounds. Is it not time that Croke Park considered selling their tickets by section to county supporters which would allow for the generation of a far better atmosphere for the players on the pitch? For the most part that first half was played in silence and just did not have that championship feel for either side.

Conor Corbett coming into the starting line instead of Eoghan McSweeney had a more attacking feel about it from a Cork supporters’ point of view. It suggested that Cork manager John Cleary would play with two up top which did materialise, but Corbett nor Sherlock got the quick, high-quality service required to help break the iron curtain which is the Derry defensive system.

The sides more or less mirrored each other in style. The build-up was patient but Derry’s decision-making, shot selection and end product was better. Cork only converted a third of their shots from play. The defensive set-ups were similar but Derry were more aggressive and disciplined, only conceding one free inside the Cork 45 over the entire game. Ruairi Deane was the only starting Cork forward to score from play and that was a single first half point. After 25 minutes of that first half the Rebels had registered a paltry three points while playing with the wind to Derry’s six after being outplayed, but Cork were still hanging in there. To go in only one down at the short whistle left Cork in a very good position.

The big match-ups were won by Derry. It would be a learning experience for any young, up-and-coming inside back to go watch Chrissy McKaigue do a man-marking job. He picked up Steven Sherlock and kept him scoreless from play. McKaigue completely sacrifices his own game. He doesn’t get distracted by decoy runners. He ignores the opportunity to put in a tackle on another opposition player in possession even though he might be within arm's length. His sole focus is to fulfill his role within the team and that is to blot out the opposition's top marksman. His duel with David Clifford in the All-Ireland semi-final will be worth watching.

Conor McCloskey picked up Sean Powter. In sport the term ‘hammer the hammer’ is often used. In other words, look at the opposition's biggest strengths and try to take them away from them. McCloskey is a speedster, with a low centre of gravity who likes to attack from deep just like Powter. He played a key role in Derry’s goal in reply to Cork’s, creating the overlap for Conor Doherty to finish after a sublime dummy to evade Ruairi Deane’s attempted block. Cork defender Tommy Walsh did a fine job on Derry full forward Shane McGuigan also keeping him scoreless from play at the other end.

Both teams mixed their kick-outs with a high percentage going long from both sides. I wrote last week about the importance of Ian Maguire and Colm O'Callaghan's battle with Conor Glass and Brendan Rodgers. O’Callaghan picked up Glass and contributed two points from play but Glass ruled the sky. His timing and ability to use his body on the ground before jumping to compete were outstanding. He also went up to drive the Cork kick-out back in over the Rebels’ half-back line with his fist, which was very effective as it immediately turned opposition defenders towards their own goal.

Cork needed to get out of the blocks fast at the start of the second half but it was the Oak Leaf men who took complete control to kick three without reply and 1-1 immediately after Rory Maguire’s lifeline. Derry’s attacking play in general was more cohesive and direct and they had more natural-looking forwards on the pitch. Cork went into the last eight as the lowest ranked team remaining. All the others but Armagh will be playing in Division 1 next year. It has most definitely been a season of progress. The next step is to improve our attacking play and get out of Division 2 next year. We have all seen how much Cork have improved as a result of playing the top teams regularly.

There was a marked step up in class and quality from the opening game to the first half of Dublin v Mayo and the draw would now suggest a Dublin v Kerry final after our neighbours obliterated Tyrone in their quarter-final. After the weekend I would rank Kerry as top of the pile followed by Dublin, Derry and Monaghan. But will Derry upset the odds?