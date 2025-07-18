Inniscarra end Bandon’s winning run in Division 4

Inniscarra 3-11

Bandon 2-12

JJ HURLEY REPORTS

A FIGHTING performance from Bandon wasn’t enough as Inniscarra took the spoils in an enthralling RedFM Division 4 Hurling League final in Ballinhassig on Friday night.

Having held their Muskery opponents scoreless for the first 20 minutes, the concession of three goals would ultimately prove to be Bandon’s undoing.

‘I am pleased with the performance, but disappointed not to get something out of the game,’ said James Nyhan, Bandon manager.

‘Look, goals win matches and we made two silly mistakes, we gave two goals Inniscarra took them. It’s the small margins at this level that will cost you and that’s what cost us tonight.’

Bandon were first out of the traps as the imperious Michael Cahalane opened his account with a 65 – he followed it up with another six scores over the hour.

While Inniscarra’s accuracy left a lot to be desired – they had 11 wides in the opening half – Bandon had no such difficulty, as they led by 0-4 to 0-0 after 16 minutes, following scores from Cahalane and Charlie Long (2).

Inniscarra finally got on the score sheet after 20 minutes but their woes were compounded as Ciarán McCarthy finished a Rory Fogarty pass to the net on 23 minutes, and Cahalane added his third score.

With Bandon cruising, goals from Mark Nagle and Padraig Holland, left the Muskery men only trailing by a single score. By the break, Inniscarra led by one, 2-3 to 1-5.

The teams shared six points in the opening ten minutes of the second period, but it was advantage Bandon when Mark Sugrue goaled after a Cahalane pass. The latter added a score as they moved 2-9 to 2-6 in front.

In the frenetic last 15 minutes, not only did Inniscarra tie up the scores but they hit the front as Andrew McCarthy fired past Pat Barry in the Bandon goal. In fairness to Bandon, the Carbery side came back within a single score of Inniscarra, as Sugrue and Cahalane fired over on 53 minutes. For Bandon there was to be no fairy tale ending as Inniscarra added two points to a late score from that man Cahalane.

For Bandon, it was their first loss after nine straight Division 4 wins and for manager James Nyhan it’s time to move on and look forward to Russell Rovers in their opening county championship tie next month.

Scorers

Inniscarra: A McCarthy 1-2; P Holland 1-2 (1f); M Nagle 1-1; J Enright 0-4; D Murphy, L Ryan 0-1 each.

Bandon: M Cahalane 0-7 (3f, 1 65); M Sugrue 1-2; C McCarthy 1-1; C Long 0-2; C Lynch 0-1.

Inniscarra: E O’Neill; T Lyons, D Keane, J O’Sullivan; B Daly, C O’Leary, S Sheehan; J Enright, F Horgan; M Nagle, L Ryan, D Murphy; C Lynch, A McCarthy, P Holland.

Sub: A O’Connell for F Horgan (43).

Bandon: P Barry; C Twomey, B Twohig, E Twomey; R Long, P Murphy, P Callinan; C Lynch, C Long; M Sugrue, M Cahalane, J Cullinane; E McSweeney, R Fogarty, C McCarthy.

Subs: D Crowley for R Fogarty (ht), N McCarthy for B Twohig (41), D Sheehy for C Long (51), B Donegan for J Cullinane (56).

Referee: D Daly (Brian Dillons).