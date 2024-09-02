Immortal John races to Red John Memorial success

BY TIM KELLEHER

IMMORTAL John, owned by Meath man Mark Kane, was the toast of Lyre when winning the 2024 Red John Memorial handicap.

How fitting for Kane and his brother Patrick, who drove the winner, as they were lifelong friends of John O’Donovan in whose memory the race was run.

Immortal John was quickest away at the start. Lakeside Paddy Larry Camden and IB Paddington were well positioned in behind and were content to allow Immortal John to lead. On the final lap IB Paddington made his move but Immortal John had all bases covered and stayed on by a length to capture one of the features on the Irish harness racing calendar.

‘Myself, Patrick and Red John were the best of friends; he travelled away to the UK on numerous occasions and was an integral part of the team. Winning today means so much to all of us,’ Mark Kane said.

The Maven Trot final saw a win for one of the smaller yards in racing – Helios De Lara, with Joe Caffrey, made their winning move on the final lap to win by three lengths from Iron Paddy. The Liam Carlin Memorial Free For All Trot was another classic, won by Fairplay Briolais, owned by Longford native Ronan Norton and driven by Martin Loughran.

Loughran, from Louth, teamed up with Ayr Paparazzi to create a huge shock when beating Cash All in the Free For Pace; John Moloney from Clare owns this son of Soul Of The Matter. The Clare men were in the winners enclosure again with Speederosa, driven by Luke Kelleher.

Imperial Attitude has proven expensive to follow but got it all right on the day to land the spoils in the Grade F Pace. Jamie Hurley from Reenascreena took the winning drive for Cork city owner Thomas Kiely.

The Limerick lads were not to be left out of the winners circle as Lady Lou, for Anthony O'Donnell, was given an armchair drive by Troy McAleer and was not for catching. Finbarr Quill from Kenmare made sure the Kingdom county were not without a winner after Oakwood Dezzie was all class in the Irish Champion Stakes for Two Year Old colts. Oisin Quill was in front early and had the measure of The Groomsman.

Churchview Meow took the Fillies Division of the Two Year Old pacers, adding to her victories in Wolverhampton at The VDM and The Breeders Crown at Tir Prince North Wales on Tuesday night. At that meeting Stateside Lockdown, owned by Drimoleague publican Derry McCarthy, won a heat of the four-year-old pacers and was beaten only a neck in the final.

Born In Isolation impressed in the Four-Year-Old Champion Stakes for Wayne McNevin, overtaking Down By Crecora in the final quarter to land the money. Isora De Source gave Freddy Kavanagh his fourth success of the year in the Grade E & D Trot.