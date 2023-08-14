‘Imagine what our league and academy could do with funding’

THE West Cork Schoolboys and Schoolgirls League and West Cork Academy are ready to capitalise on increasing playing numbers and inter-league tournament success by making the first steps towards developing a permanent home.

A third overall placing at the prestigious Kennedy Cup and a third-place finish at the O’Neills Foyle Cup confirmed the West Cork Academy is in the best of health.

Add winning 2023 SFAI provincial silverware and delivering improved performances across all this season’s schoolboys and schoolgirls’ inter-league age-grades to those recent tournament triumphs.

Tom Whooley’s ascension to the Irish schoolboys set-up – on the back of the Ardfield player’s Kennedy Cup exploits – proves the region is more than capable of producing international-quality players.

What makes West Cork’s recent accomplishments all the more impressive is the fact they have been achieved without a permanent home or dedicated centre of excellence playing facility. Now, the WCCSL and West Cork Academy have decided to do something about that glaring anomaly.

***

A letter entitled ‘The future of football in Cork’s South West and The West Cork Schoolboys and Schoolgirls League’ was written and sent to all current Cork North-West and South-West TDs.

The letter asked for support at a recent Dáil Eireann debate on football funding.

West Cork Academy representatives were included in the list of attendees on the day of that debate and got to meet some key FAI and political stakeholders.

In doing so, the academy representatives, according to their letter, ‘sought support and partnership with our elected representatives alongside other public agencies and private investors with the aim of maximising the sporting facilities investment for West Cork and the wider southwest region as part of the overall FAI strategy.’

‘That letter went to all six TDs in Cork North-West and South-West,’ WCSSL Secretary and Academy Director at the West Cork Academy David Hall told The Southern Star.

‘The purpose of the letter is, as both a league and an academy, as we begin to develop our future strategy, the need to align with a new FAI Facilities Plan.

‘In order to engage, we require political stakeholders within our region to assist us in developing future soccer facilities.

‘Soccer is one of the most played and popular sports in our region and the country. The letter was sent out to garner support for a Government (private) motion, tabled by the Labour party. It was also sent so that we could have that initial engagement with our local politicians and get the ball rolling (on trying to develop new soccer facilities in West Cork).’

Representing the WCCSL and West Cork Academy, David Hall (secretary) and Michael Burgoyne (fixtures secretary) were received by Michael Collins TD in Dáil Eireann at the recent Dáil debate.

Collins used his speaking time during the motion to highlight the fact that West Cork representatives were present and list the region’s academy’s successes.

‘It is important to note that all our TDs supported us on this and rowed in behind us,’ Hall added.

‘Our message was clear. The West Cork Academy has enjoyed an enormous amount of success in the past few years, in terms of growth both on and off the pitch. When it comes to facilities, a lot of other leagues and academies from around the country approach TDs asking for more.

‘West Cork is different in that we need some. Not more, some. ‘We remain available to embrace the FAI Facilities Plan and want to build a world-class playing facility within West Cork. As was mentioned during the motion, look what West Cork has achieved without funding. Imagine what our league and academy could do with funding.’

***

Another important segment of the letter sent to the Cork TDs stated: ‘To put this into perspective we draw on a pool of 200 players of which 10 per cent (20) enter the academy and represent the league in competition.

‘We have to compete with large urban centres such as Cork, Dublin and Waterford who have thousands of players to choose from as well as enjoying facilities we could only dream of as well as enjoying significant financial support.

‘Despite the odds being stacked in our favour we have gone from being ranked last in the country at 30th to third, as well as winning several national and regional titles in various age categories.’

In terms of next steps, the WCSSL Committee is currently engaging with each of the region’s clubs to develop a long-term ten-year West Cork Schoolboys and Schoolgirls League strategy for the region.

‘The main aim of that strategy will be to produce a male or female international player who plays at the Aviva Stadium sometime within the next decade,’ David Hall said.

‘West Cork has always done well in terms at underage level in terms of producing players who represent their country. The WCSSL has yet to produce a player at adult international level. That is the aim.

‘As part of that strategy, there is a very important facilities discussion that must take place. Insofar as improving the facilities we currently have and developing new facilities that can help us achieve bigger goals. ‘We are not in the results business; we are in the development and opportunities business.

‘Now, what will happen over the next three months is that we finalise our strategy and align our political colleagues with that strategy. Then, we make representations for funding through various funds to align with the FAI’s plan.

‘The first key thing for the WCSSL and West Cork Academy is to find appropriate land and then avail of any available capital funding.

‘We want to purchase, lease or avail of a donation of land that all future West Cork schoolboys and schoolgirls can benefit from.

‘We need a centre of excellence. We need a home for the West Cork Schoolboys and Schoolgirls League and the West Cork Academy.’