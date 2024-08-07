IFA reminds farmers to put safety first at special event in West Cork

THE farm safety message was reiterated over the past week by the IFA in West Cork at a special Farm Safety Event held in Macroom.

IFA Farm Family and Social Affairs Chair Teresa Roche joined West Cork IFA chair Tadhg Healy at the event held to coincide with Farm Safety Week, as farmers were reminded of the need to put safety first.

Representatives of the IFA were joined by representatives of emergency and support services, including West Cork Rapid Response, Samaritans, the Road Safety Authority, gardaí, Teagasc, FBD, while Euro Safety Training held a quad safety demonstration.

The event also came as the National Farm Safety Measure 2024 reopened.

The National Farm Safety Measure 2024 will provide a financial contribution to participating farmers covering 60% of the eligible cost of Power Take Off (PTO) shaft covers.

Over the past decade (2014 – 2023), farm vehicles and machinery accounted for over half of all fatalities on farms. Entanglement in PTO shafts has caused fatalities and life-changing injuries on Irish farms.

Teresa Roche said the announcement by Minister of State at the Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine with special responsibility for farm safety, Martin Heydon was ‘a positive step towards reducing danger on farms’.

‘I strongly encourage farmers to avail of this National Farm Safety Measure and urge all farmers to purchase and use farm safety equipment, which will protect you from serious and fatal injuries,’ she said.

The maximum amount of aid under the measure is for four PTO shaft covers. The grant aid will be at a rate of 60% subject to a maximum eligible cost of €100 per PTO shaft cover. Farmers who applied for grant aid under the National Farm Safety Measure 2023 are also eligible for this measure.

The Farm Safety Measure will be open until November 1st on www.agfood.ie.

• Visit www.gov.ie/farmsafety for more information.