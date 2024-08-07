Southern Star Ltd. logo
IFA reminds farmers to put safety first at special event in West Cork

August 7th, 2024 10:00 AM

By Martin Claffey

IFA reminds farmers to put safety first at special event in West Cork Image
Teresa Roche chair of the IFA Farm Family & Social Affairs Committee with Clonakilty’s Tadhg Healy, chairperson IFA West Cork, at the Farm Safety Event at Macroom Mart. (Photos: Martin Walsh)

THE farm safety message was reiterated over the past week by the IFA in West Cork at a special Farm Safety Event held in Macroom.

IFA Farm Family and Social Affairs Chair Teresa Roche joined West Cork IFA chair Tadhg Healy at the event held to coincide with Farm Safety Week, as farmers were reminded of the need to put safety first.

At the Farm Safety Event at Macroom Mart in conjunction with Farm Safety Week 2024 were (left to right): Conor Burke (Sparex), Denis O’Leary, Ballingeary, Micheál Looney, Macroom and John Laffan (Sparex). (Photo: Martin Walsh)

 

Representatives of the IFA were joined by representatives of emergency and support services, including West Cork Rapid Response, Samaritans, the Road Safety Authority, gardaí, Teagasc, FBD, while Euro Safety Training held a quad safety demonstration.

The event also came as the National Farm Safety Measure 2024 reopened.

Jerry Casey, Macroom (centre) with his son Daniel (left) and nephew Caleb O’Connor at the Farm Safety Event at Macroom Mart in conjunction with Farm Safety Week 2024. (Photo: Martin Walsh)

 

The National Farm Safety Measure 2024 will provide a financial contribution to participating farmers covering 60% of the eligible cost of Power Take Off (PTO) shaft covers.

Over the past decade (2014 – 2023), farm vehicles and machinery accounted for over half of all fatalities on farms. Entanglement in PTO shafts has caused fatalities and life-changing injuries on Irish farms.

Pictured at the Farm Safety Event at Macroom Mart were JJ Hartnett (left) from Ardgroom and Jerh O’Sullivan, manager Macroom Mart. (Photo: Martin Walsh)

 

Teresa Roche said the announcement by Minister of State at the Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine with special responsibility for farm safety, Martin Heydon was ‘a positive step towards reducing danger on farms’.

At the Farm Safety Event at Macroom Mart in conjunction with Farm Safety Week 2024 were (left to right): James Downey, Macroom, Rachel Cooper and Peter Cooper, Crookstown. (Photo: Martin Walsh)

 

‘I strongly encourage farmers to avail of this National Farm Safety Measure and urge all farmers to purchase and use farm safety equipment, which will protect you from serious and fatal injuries,’ she said.

Catherine O’Sullivan, West Cork IFA secretary at the Farm Safety Event at Macroom Mart. (Photo: Martin Walsh)

 

The maximum amount of aid under the measure is for four PTO shaft covers. The grant aid will be at a rate of 60% subject to a maximum eligible cost of €100 per PTO shaft cover. Farmers who applied for grant aid under the National Farm Safety Measure 2023 are also eligible for this measure.

Eamonn Murphy, Ring, Clonakilty and Jim Casey, Euro Safety and Training Services at the Farm Safety Event at Macroom Mart in conjunction with Farm Safety Week 2024. (Photo: Martin Walsh)

 

The Farm Safety Measure will be open until November 1st on www.agfood.ie.

• Visit www.gov.ie/farmsafety for more information.

 

*****

