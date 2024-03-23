Ice-cool Tim Sweeney holds his nerve in West Cork’s Munster U16 Schoolboys Trophy shoot-out glory

BY GER McCARTHY

THE West Cork Academy won the 2024 Munster U16 Schoolboys Trophy following a penalty shootout victory over Waterford.

Cahir Park in Tipperary was the venue for bank holiday Monday’s Munster U16 decider. Fresh off of their SFAI National U16 Schoolboys Shield success over Dundalk, the West Cork Academy took on rivals Waterford. David Hall and Danny Logan’s side were eager to claim additional silverware.

Waterford netted an early opener before Ardfield’s Christos Delis equalised after seven minutes. Skibbereen’s Ronan Collins edged West Cork in front on the quarter hour but Waterford responded to send the sides in level, 2-2, at the break.

No additional goals during the second half resulted in extra-time. That was a period when Kilmichael Rovers’ Tim Sweeney restored West Cork’s lead. A cracking final saw Waterford level with five minutes to go however, and it ended 3-3.

In the subsequent penalty shoot-out, every kick was converted until Castlelack’s Rory Curtin saved Waterford’s fourth spot-kick. It was Kilmichael’s Tim Sweeney who stepped forward to score West Cork’s fifth and final penalty. Amid wild celebrations, Sweeney's successful penalty secured a 5-3 triumph and another trophy for this hugely talented U16 Schoolboys squad.

West Cork Academy U16 Schoolboys: Rory Curtin (Castlelack), Jack Browne (Kilmichael Rovers), Ronan Hayes (Ardfield), Luke Holland (Dunmanway Town), Ryan O’Boy (Kilgoban Celtic), Conor Vassallo (captain, Dunmanway Town), Shane Hallihane (Skibbereen), Sean Platt (Ardfield), Sam Logan (Bunratty United), Finn O’Mahony (Clonakilty AFC), Tim Sweeney (Kilmichael Rovers), Donnacha Hennigan (Dunmanway Town), Alex Bramoulle (Dunmanway Town), Ronan Collins (Skibbereen), James Maguire (Clonakilty AFC), Padraic Hegarty (Drinagh Rangers), Rory O’Neill (Clonakilty AFC), Joe McCarthy (Skibbereen), Christos Delis (Ardfield).

***

The West Cork Academy U13 schoolboys travelled to play Limerick District in an SFAI National Trophy quarter-final at the University of Limerick on Monday.

Having finished fourth behind Limerick Desmond, Waterford, Kerry and Limerick District in Group F of this season’s round-robin phase, Lorne Edmead’s side received a bye into the last eight of the competition.

Limerick District were the opponents in a tie that West Cork began playing into the teeth of a strong wind. District grabbed the lead inside three minutes and that immediately put West Cork on the back foot. Despite a much-improved second-half display, West Cork conceded three more times against a counter-attacking Limerick District side before losing 4-0. Tadgh O’Farrell, Michael Collins, Michael Ryan and Eoghan Foley were the pick of the best West Cork Academy players.

West Cork Academy U13 Schoolboys: Cillian Kingston (Drinagh Rangers), Max Bramoulle (Dunmanway Town), Dara Ryan (Lyre Rovers), Eoghan Foley (Dunmanway Town), Micheal Ryan (Lyre Rovers), Rory Ecklof (Kilmichael Rovers), Mason Wycherley (Clonakilty AFC), Brehon O’Mahony (Ardfield FC), Jack Allen (Castlelack), Hugh McCarthy (Dunmanway Town), Sam Mullany (Kilgoban Celtic), Niall Jennings (Riverside Athletic), Tadgh O’Farrell (Togher Celtic), Aaron Harrington, Cole O’Tuama (Sullane), Michael Collins, Darragh O’Sullivan (Beara United), Oisin Griffin.