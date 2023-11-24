Ibane Gaels U15 hurlers crowned county champions

BARRYROE: Pride of place this week goes to the Ibane Gaels U15 hurlers who are county champions after defeating Watergrasshill in a cracking contest played on the 4G pitch at Bishopstown on Sunday evening. Team: John Michael Foley, Padraig Whelton, Jack Deasy, Tadhg Walsh, Anothony Hunt, Michael Collins, Darragh Murphy, Conrad Murphy (0-1), Riley O’Donovan (0-4), Reuben Hunter, Jamie Collins (captain, 0-6, 2f), Cillian Coakley, Ian Whelton (0-2), Noah Hunter, Donagh Flynn (2-4). Subs: James Henchion for Reuben Hunter (51), Eoin Wilcox for Padraig Whelton (52), Conor Fleming for Ian Whelton (54), Jason Sweetnam, Cillian Harte, Cathal O’Sullivan, Callum Collins, Paul Deasy, Mike Joe Foley.

Last Saturday in Newcestown saw defending champions Ibane Gaels beat Newcestown 4-10 to 0-2 in the first round of the Carbery U21A Football Championship. Barryroe Camogie Club will have their annual clothes collection fundraiser on December 9th. All bags to be dropped between 10am to 12.30pm to the dressing-rooms. Friday night in Páirc Uí Mhurchú will see Barryroe and Ballinascarthy renew rivalries at 8pm in the latest round of the Junior C/D football championship. On Sunday, the Ibane U21 footballers take on hosts Clonakilty at 11am in the next round of the West Cork championship. Later on Sunday at 12.30pm the Ibane LGFA minors head for Bishopstown to take on Bantry in the county final.

CASTLEHAVEN: The U21 footballers beat Gabriel Rangers, 2-15 to 2-4, in their opening Clona Milk Carbery U21A FC game; read page 5 for the match report. The minor girls had a great win, 4-10 to 3-5, over Naomh Abán in the county minor A semi-final on Sunday afternoon. Team: Ciara Dennehy, Niamh O'Driscoll, Emma McCarthy, Abaigh Buckley, Amy McCarthy, Laura O'Donoghue, Katelyn O'Driscoll, Hannah Sheehy, Ellen Buckley, Jacinta Connolly, Ellie McCarthy (0-7), Molly Cahalane, Ellen Connolly (0-1), Niamh O'Sullivan (3-2), Becca Sheehy (1-0), Kate O'Connell, Kate O'Brien, Donna Woods, Grace O'Connell, Aoife O'Donnell, Kellie Daly, Caoimhe Flannery, Grace McCaffrey. The county final is due to be played in Bishopstown this Saturday against Mourneabbey.

CLANN NA NGAEL: It was not to be last Saturday for the club’s All-Ireland finalists in the senior music group category at the Scór All-Ireland final, but everyone could not be prouder of the Scorchers’ extraordinary musicians, Saoirse and Davina Connolly, Molly McQueen and Andrew Collins. As county and Munster champions they represented Drinagh and Drimoleague with great distinction this year and they performed brilliantly on the stage at the INEC in Killarney. The Scorchers’ Junior D football team took Division 4 league honours following a comprehensive 2-12 to 1-4 win over the Dohenys last Thursday night. Next week’s lotto jackpot is a massive €11,800.

KILMACABEA: Kililen U21s were due to take on Clann na nGael in their final group game on Sunday but this was cancelled and the points were awarded to Kililen after Clann na nGael could not field. This result means that the team now tops the group and will take on Kilbrittain in the final of the B2 section of the championship. This game is fixed for Sunday, 26th, at 2.30pm in Rosscarbery.

Kilmacabea parish was very well represented on the Rosscarbery ladies minor football team that defeated Beara in the county final played in Newtown, Rosscarbery on Sunday afternoon. The ladies that represented the parish and their families with pride were as follows: Caroline Beamish, Rachel Cooke, Lauren O Donovan, Kellieanne French, Raonaird Kerrisk, Sophie O’Donovan, Sarah McCarthy and Katie Whelton. A reminder that Kilmacabea GAA AGM takes place this Friday night, 24th, at 7.30pm in the GAA Pavilion.

ILEN ROVERS: The club AGM takes place at 8.30pm on Monday next, 27th, at Church Cross. Also, Ilen Rovers LGFA will hold their AGM on Sunday next, 26th, in the West Cork Hotel at 3pm. Nominations and motions are to be sent to Kate at [email protected] before Friday, 24th, at 7pm. It is vital for the future of the club that people get involved in the running of the club. Best of luck to Kililen U21 team in their U21 B2 final against Kilbrittain on Sunday, 26th, at 2.30pm.

ST OLIVER PLUNKETT’S: Plunkett’s play De La Salle in the Munster hurling championship this Sunday, 26th, in Killeedy, Co Limerick at 2pm. Owen Gaels take on Newcestown in the U21A Football Championship next Tuesday, 28th, in Bishopstown at 7.30pm. Owen Gaels beat Clonakilty, 2-10 to 1-11, in their U21A opener.