Ian Bailey book makes new allegations

A NEW book published by a British author makes new accusations against Ian Bailey.

The self-published book by JP Holzer details the correspondence between Bailey and the author who, like so many others, developed a fascination with the case surrounding the murder of Sophie Toscan du Plantier in Toormore in 1996.

Bailey died in January 2024. He was convicted in absentia by a French court of Ms Toscan du Plantier’s murder but he always denied the charge.

In Holzer’s book, The Pervert in the Hills, he details his own correspondence by email and messaging with Bailey, who he says ‘grew to hate me’.

Holzer makes claims that Bailey had a salacious interest in underage girls, something which Bailey strenuously denied.

Indeed, on social media, Bailey called Holzer an ‘arch troll’, and accused him of stalking him.

Holzer continued to make allegations against Bailey right up to his death.

The author’s own interest in the self-confessed chief suspect in the death of Ms Toscan du Plantier began as a tourist visiting West Cork in 2018 when he bought a book of poetry from Bailey at Skibbereen Farmers’ Market.

Later that year he began listening to the West Cork podcast which reignited international attention on the case, and realised he had bought the book from was Bailey, piquing his interest in the case.

The new book is the opinions of the author based on Bailey’s own writing and social media posts, and the author’s correspondence and claims.

Ian Bailey died in Bantry on Sunday January 21st, 2024, after suffering a suspected heart attack. He was aged 66. In recent years he had suffered poor health and in September and October 2023 he was hospitalised after suffering a series of heart attacks.

Filmmaker Jim Sheridan, who previously made the Sky television documentary series Murder at the Cottage: The Search for Justice for Sophie, has confirmed he is planning to make a new drama-documentary on the case and hopes to clear Bailey’s name.