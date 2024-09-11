HOUSE OF THE WEEK: You won’t bypass family vibes at Macroom villa

Four-bed, three-bath home on edge of town for €450,000

A MUCH-loved family home on the outskirts of Macroom provides plenty of attraction for buyers.

Located at Gurteenroe, just half a mile from the bypass on the west of the town, Macroom Villa is a four-bedroom, three-bathroom detached house on the market with agents Lehanes & Associates for €450,000.

The house is in excellent condition and a large rear garden will provide added appeal to family buyers.

‘The property has undergone extensive refurbishment and was extended to incorporate a large kitchen/dining area overlooking the walled-in back garden,’ said Daniel Lehane of Lehanes & Associates.

The sitting room has a solid wooden floor, open fireplace with cast iron surround and granite heart, with a window overlooking the paved front, and French doors leading to the back garden.

The downstairs office also has a wooden floor, and will appeal to anyone considering working from home, with built-in fitted unit, and alternatively could function as a downstairs fifth bedroom.

The newly-renovated kitchen/dining area has modern appliances, a fitted gas stove, and an archway leading to the dining area, with French doors to the patio, and a door to the utility room.

Upstairs, the master bedroom with a large window overlooking the back garden has built-in wardrobes, and an ensuite and shower room.

All of the bedrooms have wooden floors. The second bedroom also has built-in wardrobes and its own ensuite and shower, while the third bedroom has built-in sliderobes. The main bathroom also has shower facilities.

The outside patio provides a perfect place to enjoy the outdoors and large garden.

Macroom Villa has a C3 BER rating and uses oil central heating with mains water and mains sewage.

There are two primary schools and three secondary schools within a mile of the property.

Viewing is through the agent. For more information contact Lehanes & Associates at 023 8845481 or email [email protected].