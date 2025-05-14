HOUSE OF THE WEEK: Traditional farmhouse with modern comforts in Adrigole €395,000

OAK Tree Cottage is an exceptional, detached, traditional-style residence set on approximately 14.5 acres of seafront land and enjoying uninterrupted 180-degree views over Bantry Bay, Whiddy Island, and the Sheep’s Head Peninsula.

This is a rare opportunity to acquire a truly unique coastal retreat with unmatched scenery and endless potential.

Located along the scenic road between Glengarriff and Castletownbere, in the townland of Adrigole, the property enjoys a prime position on the Wild Atlantic Way, with the nearby Zetland Pier offering easy access to the sea.

Set amidst some of West Cork’s most breathtaking landscapes, this property captures the very essence of coastal living.

The original farmhouse has been lovingly restored and upgraded with care, maintaining its character while incorporating modern comforts.

Features include a traditional fireplace with a wood-burning stove, fitted kitchen units, timber and tiled floors, double-glazed windows and classic cottage-style finishes throughout.

The house also benefits from high-speed broadband, making it ideal for remote working or as a year-round residence.

Accommodation comprises a bright and cosy open-plan kitchen, dining and living area on the ground floor.

Upstairs, the spacious double bedroom includes a generous en-suite bathroom, creating a tranquil and comfortable space.

The land, extending to approx. 14.5 acres, is well-maintained and laid out in a series of grass fields that are fully fenced and bounded.

The grounds offer magnificent coastal views and are suitable for small-scale farming, equestrian use or simply enjoying the serenity of the natural surroundings.

True to its name, the property is graced by a charming oak woodland to the forefront, adding character to the setting.

A scenic plateau near the waterfront provides a stunning vantage point perfect for fishing or enjoying a sea swim.

There are several outbuildings on the land, including a traditional slated shed with an attached cattle crush and holding pen, ideal for machinery or tool storage.

Two charming small stone outbuildings, positioned to take advantage of the panoramic sea views, offer excellent potential for conversion to suit a variety of uses.

In addition, a small timber shed is conveniently located adjacent to the cottage, perfect for storing garden furniture and utensils.

Contact: Olivia Hanafin, Sherry FitzGerald O’Neill. Phone: +353 28 214 04 or email: [email protected], www.sherryfitz.ie.