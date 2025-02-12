HOUSE OF THE WEEK: Three-bed overlooking Long Island channel for €795k

Seaside views a stone’s throw from Schull.

SCENIC seaside views in a highly-sought-after location are just one of the benefits on offer for the new owner of Toad Hall near Schull, new to market.

Located adjacent to Colla Pier and looking south towards Long Island channel, this property is on the market from selling agent West Cork Property for €795,000.

The location is truly the star of the show here. At just 3km from Schull, the property is in an elevated position, with beautiful views from both the living area and upstairs bedrooms.

It’s a short walk down to the pier – from which you can get the ferry over to Long Island.

The bay is a great swimming spot and a walk in either direction takes in some of the best scenery in West Cork.

Inside, the house itself is generously proportioned with open-plan living spaces.

Downstairs, there is a large kitchen/dining/living area where large bay windows draw in light and maximise the stunning view.

An entrance hallway, ensuite bedroom, utility room and extra bathroom make up the rest of this floor.

Upstairs is where the sea and island views and particularly impressive.

Two large bedrooms are accompanied by another bathroom provide plenty of space for potential guests or a family.

The nearest schools – both primary and secondary – are both just minutes away in Schull, while the village has a number of cafés/restaurants and pubs to keep you entertained in the evening. Schull truly comes to life in the summer with various festivals and events taking place throughout.

Toad Hall has oil-fired central heating and a BER rating of C1, and has mains water supply and a septic tank.

For more information, contact the selling agent James Lyons O’Keeffe on 028 28122 or via [email protected].