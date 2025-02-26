HOUSE OF THE WEEK: Three-bed bungalow near Ballinascarthy for €370,000

TRANQUILITY and convenience are well-matched in this three-bedroom bungalow near Ballinascarthy, new to the market from DNG Galvin.

The detached bungalow sits on approximately half an acre of land, with a good-sized garden and a separate garage building on site.

The house itself is approximately 125sqm – ample space for a family.

A large, well-lit kitchen and dining area has a stove in situ and offers enough room for homework at the table while dinner is in the oven.

The home has a well-thought-out design throughout and has plenty of storage space as well.

The living room – also with a stove for heating – again fits a lot into the space, with the current owners maximising seating space while keeping the room big, while the bedrooms also feature plenty of storage.

The home was constructed in 2002 and the current owners have added additional storage space in the attic.

This part of the property ‘holds incredible potential for conversion into extra accommodation, subject to planning permission,’ according to the selling agent.

Location is another boon for the property, which is about 9km away from Clonakilty and 5km away from Ballinascarthy.

It offers both a quiet country lifestyle and decent proximity to amenities.

The property is located just 3km from Knockskeagh National School, offering a fantastic option for families with young children.

The property has a BER rating of C2 and is on the market for €370,000.

‘With spacious interiors, picturesque surroundings, and future potential for expansion, this bungalow truly is an ideal family home,’ concludes the selling agent.

For more information contact selling agent DNG Galvin on 023 8844958 or via [email protected].