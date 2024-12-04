HOUSE OF THE WEEK: Schull three-bed for €395k

Making a Point in sought-after village

THE seaside location and sea views add to the appeal of No 31 Copper Point, located in the sought-after village of.

The house is built with an inverted interior design to make the most of the views. Copper Point is at the top of the village, so it’s an easy stroll to the attractions of Schull. This home on the market with Barry Auctioneers for €395,000.

There are three bedrooms – one with an ensuite.

There’s an open living and dining room, with oak flooring, and a separate kitchen and a utility.

The main bathroom has shower and bath and the property has a separate guest WC.

No 31 uses an air-to-water heating system and has a B1 BER rating, which qualifies for a green mortgage.

It could suit first time buyers and qualifies for the Help to Buy scheme.

‘The property is within walking distance of the seaside, and all essential amenities including bars, cafes, restaurants, and shops,’ said selling agent Johnny O’Connor.

For more contact [email protected] or telephone (021) 427 9677.