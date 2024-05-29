HOUSE OF THE WEEK: Four-bedroom property outside Skibbereen for €395,000

Waterside living at Bellevue.

THE joy of waterside living, a short hop from Lough Hyne, is sure to attract plenty of interest to a four-bedroom home on the market outside Skibbereen.

Bellevue is a four-bedroom home just 6kms outside Skibb on the Baltimore road.

Sitting on one acre, the property is well maintained and has two separate living spaces, as well as a kitchen/dining room.

Three of the bedrooms are on the ground floor, with one on the first floor.

Outside the property features mature gardens and a detached garage.

Location is obviously a key consideration and as well as Lough Hyne (five kilometres away), Skibbereen Golf Club is also in close proximity, as well as Tragumna just 7km trip.

Bellevue has good public transport links with bus services to Baltimore and Skibbereen just 150m away at Old Court.

The property has oil-fired central heating and has a D1 energy rating. It is connected to the mains water and has private sewerage.

The property has a guide price of €395,000, and for enquires contact Andy Donoghue at Hodnett Forde on 023 8833367.