HOUSE OF THE WEEK: Four-bedroom home with sea view seeking €450,000

Easy living on the horizon in Ardfield

AN impressive home in the community of Ardfield is on the market near Clonakilty, offering sea views and plenty of space in the West Cork countryside.

The four-bedroom home at Mountain Common is set on just over an acre of land, and is on the market with auctioneer Martin Kelleher with a guide price of €450,000. He describes the setting as ‘simply idyllic’, and certainly the views towards Long Strand and Owenahincha are worth catching.

There’s a bright entrance hall with tiled floor on entry, with three double bedrooms, all with timber floors on the ground floor, one with fine sea views.

The large kitchen/dining room has wooden floors and dual aspect windows facing south and east. The kitchen has integrated appliances while the dining room has an open fireplace with impressive surround and hearth.

The sitting room, decorated with ceiling coving also has dual aspect windows and sea views to enjoy, and has a feature fireplace.

Upstairs, are two further rooms, which could work as office or bedroom space, and bathroom.

Outside, the south-facing 1.1 acre garden and paddock looks out to the sea. The detached property has a spacious garage with roller door.

Selling agent Martin Kelleher says planning permission has been granted for extending, together with permission to make alterations to the existing dwelling.

The property has a D1 BER rating and uses oil-fired central heating. The home uses mains water and has private septic tank.

Beaches are within easy reach, while school, church, and recreational facilities are nearby in Ardfield. Ardfield National School is 1.4kms from the property while Clonakilty Community School and Sacred Heart Secondary School are a little over 5kms away.

For inquiries contact Martin Kelleher at [email protected] or telephone 023-8859111.