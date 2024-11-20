HOUSE OF THE WEEK: Four-bed with two-storey garage for €750,000

‘Countryside charm’ on offer in Kilbrittain

A CHANCE to relax and enjoy country living is the lure of this detached family home near Kilbrittain.

Lisheenaleen will set you back three-quarters of a million euro, but there’s a lot on offer along with the large four-bedroom house and garden, with a two-storey garage also to be considered.

Selling agent Henry O’Leary believes the property ‘offers a perfect blend of modern living and countryside charm’, with its timber deck and a paved patio for outdoor relaxation, and the beach within walking distance.

The detached home has a modern open-plan layout and is surrounded by a well-maintained garden, with mature trees and shrubs.

The garage – well, it seems selling it short to call it such, as it is an impressive space.

It is laid out in four rooms plus a bathroom and could easily be developed as guest accommodation.

It provides excellent versatility and could easily function as an office space, or as a workshop, or for storage.

Back in the main house, the living room has wooden floors throughout and features an original fireplace complemented by a solid fuel stove.

A large walk-in bay window fills the room with natural light.

The living room connects into the dining area. The open-plan kitchen and dining area is the heart of the home, with south-facing windows and a skylight.

The kitchen has granite countertops, and includes a central island that provides extra workspace and casual seating.

A red range cooker adds a traditional touch. French double doors open onto the timber deck, offering direct access to the garden and the outdoors.

There is a double bedroom downstairs with the remaining three bedrooms upstairs.

All the bedrooms have wooden floors, and there is an en suite off the master bedroom.

Three national schools – Gurraneassig, Kilbrittain, and Timoleague – are all less than 5km away, while secondary schools in Bandon are just 10kms away.

Bus services to Bandon, Clonakilty, and Kinsale can be accessed from Courtmacsherry, two kilometres away.

Kinsale, Clonakilty, and Bandon, all within 15 km, provide easy access to restaurants, shopping, services, and amenities.

Harbour View Beach is within walking distance for those interested in marine pursuits.

• For inquiries, contact selling agent Henry O’Leary at 023 8835959 or [email protected].